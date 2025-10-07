Doon Defence Dreamers Creates History: 710+ NDA-II 2025 Selections -The Strongest Proof of Trust in India's Leading NDA Coaching Institute

VMPL

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 7: Setting a new national benchmark, Doon Defence Dreamers (DDD)-India's leading institute for NDA coaching in Dehradun-has achieved an extraordinary milestone of 710+ written selections in NDA/NA (II) 2025. This marks the highest single-session result in the academy's journey since its inception in 2014.

For every aspirant who dreams of serving the nation, this moment stands as a symbol of hope, discipline, and the power of structured preparation. Beyond the numbers, this record reflects DDD's teaching excellence, transparent system, and nationwide trust that makes it one of the best NDA coaching institutes in India.

Verified Success -Backed by the Official UPSC NDA Result

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the NDA/NA (II) 2025 result on October 1, 2025, listing the roll numbers of qualified candidates for the 156th NDA Course and 118th INAC.

As per the UPSC guidelines:

* Candidates must register at joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks.

* Age and educational certificates must be produced only at the SSB Board.

* Final cut-offs and answer keys will be shared post-interview stage.

- Aspirants can verify their roll number directly in the official UPSC PDF using Ctrl + F.

India's Most Trusted NDA & SSB Coaching Brand

From a previous record of 535 selections to 710+ in this session, DDD has become the top-result-producing NDA coaching centre in Dehradun-outperforming all previous results.

This success is built upon DDD's Proven 4-Pillar Framework, which defines its consistent track record:

1. Disciplined Preparation Routine

A daily, military-style schedule that shapes both knowledge and character.

2. Weekly Mock Tests & Analysis

Regular evaluation ensures continuous improvement and exam precision.

3. SSB-Focused Training from Day One

Every NDA student is groomed with Officer-Like Qualities (OLQs) and leadership skills.

4. 24x7 Faculty Support

With one-on-one mentorship and late-night doubt sessions, every student receives personal guidance.

Free SSB Coaching in Dehradun for NDA-II 2025 Written Qualifiers

Every student from DDD who cleared NDA-II 2025 is eligible for Free SSB Training in Dehradun, conducted by expert psychologists, GTOs, and interviewing officers.

This ensures that written success seamlessly transitions into final SSB recommendations-a step that has already brought 35 final selections (including 6 women cadets) in the previous NDA 155 SSB batch.

NDA Foundation Course: Building Future Officers Early

DDD also offers a highly structured NDA Foundation Course in Dehradun, combining school education with NDA-oriented preparation. This integrated program helps students begin early, developing discipline, leadership, and academic strength right after Class 10.

As a result, Doon Defence Dreamers has become a go-to choice for students seeking NDA foundation coaching in Dehradun-nurturing future officers from their formative years.

Glimpse of Selected Students (Partial List)

(As per DDD internal records; final verification available via official UPSC PDF)

* RISHABH - 1442483

* DEV RANJAN YADAV - 1449776

* AMANDEEP SINGH - 1448254

* SARTHAK - 5943367

* PRINCE MEHRA - 5443311

* ABHISHEK KUMAR - 0845428

* PARAM TEOTIA - 1452382

* BALKESH KUMAR GUPTA - 8041999

* HIMANSHU BAIRWA - 5240506

* ABHINAV RANA - 1449002

* ...and many more.

Step-by-Step Result Verification Guide

1. Open the UPSC NDA/NA (II) 2025 Result PDF.

2. Use Ctrl/Cmd + F and type your roll number.

3. If found, register on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

4. Carry original age & education documents for SSB.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What does "710+ selections" mean?

It represents the total number of DDD students who cleared the NDA-II 2025 written exam -the highest ever for any single batch.

Q2. Is SSB coaching really free?

Yes. DDD provides free SSB coaching in Dehradun for all written-qualified NDA candidates.

Q3. What is NDA Foundation Coaching?

The NDA Foundation Course at DDD combines school academics and defence preparation, ensuring students are exam-ready by the time they complete Class 12.

Conclusion

At Doon Defence Dreamers, we believe:

Right Guidance + Discipline + Evaluation = Guaranteed Defence Success.

The 710+ NDA-II 2025 written selections stand as living proof of our result-oriented ecosystem and student-first philosophy. For those who dream of joining the armed forces, Doon Defence Dreamers -India's leading NDA coaching in Dehradun -stands with you from written exam to SSB recommendation.

About Doon Defence Dreamers

Founded in 2014, Doon Defence Dreamers is India's most result-oriented institute for NDA, SSB, and NDA Foundation Coaching in Dehradun. With a mission to prepare future leaders through discipline, ethics, and holistic guidance, DDD has produced thousands of NDA and CDS selections -shaping the next generation of defence officers.

