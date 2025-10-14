Doosan Enerbility makes U.S. gas turbine debut

Seoul [South Korea], October 14 : Doosan Enerbility Co. has achieved a major milestone by exporting Korean-made gas turbines to the United States, just six years after completing domestic development, according to a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea.

The report stated that the company, on Monday, announced that it signed a deal to supply two 380-megawatt (MW) gas turbines to a major U.S. big tech company by the end of next year, marking its first-ever export of gas turbines to a foreign market.

"Doosan Enerbility became the fifth company in the world to independently develop large-scale power generation gas turbine technology in 2019, working alongside Korean academia and research institutions. After demonstrating performance with 15,000 hours of operation at the Gimpo Combined Cycle Power Plant, the company has since signed contracts for a total of eight turbines, expanding its footprint in the global energy market," the report noted.

The company's Houston-based subsidiary, Doosan Turbomachinery Services (DTS), also played a key role in securing the contract. As maintenance and service are just as crucial as the initial supply of turbines, the report said that DTS will oversee after-sales and maintenance operations for the turbines supplied to the U.S. market, creating strong operational collaborations.

Amid surging electricity demand from data centers in the age of artificial intelligence (AI), gas turbines are drawing renewed attention for their fast construction timelines, stable power supply, long operational lifespan, and high efficiency.

Doosan Enerbility plans to leverage its proprietary turbine models to further expand its global power equipment business.

"This contract marks a meaningful turning point for Korea, transforming it from a gas turbine importer to an exporter," the report quoted Sohn Seung-woo, head of Power Service BG at Doosan Enerbility. "We will uphold the highest standards of quality and delivery reliability to earn customer trust and expand our presence across the U.S. and other international markets."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor