DOOWUP by HomeLane Launches Its First-Ever Store in Jamshedpur in Collaboration with BNR Homes

BusinessWire India

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], December 15: HomeLane, a leader in personalized home interiors, is excited to announce the grand opening of its first-ever DOOWUP store in Jamshedpur, in partnership with BNR Homes. This innovative store, spanning 700 square feet, marks a significant milestone as the first of its kind in the city, offering a unique and immersive shopping experience for home interior solutions.

The new DOOWUP store is designed to cater to the evolving needs of modern homeowners, showcasing a wide range of stylish and functional interior solutions. Located in the heart of Jamshedpur, the store promises to be a one-stop destination for customers seeking expert guidance and quality products for their home interiors.

Tanuj Choudhry, COO and Co-Founder of HomeLane expressed his enthusiasm about the new venture, "We are thrilled to bring the DOOWUP experience to Jamshedpur in collaboration with BNR Homes. We believe that everyone deserves a beautiful home, and with this new store, we are making this vision a reality for the residents of Jamshedpur. More personally, I grew up in Jamshedpur, so bringing our exciting new brand to the city is a dream come true."

Roshan Agarwal, owner of BNR Homes, said, "This store is not just about offering interior solutions; it's about redefining home decor experiences for our customers."

This collaboration is a testament to both companies' dedication to enhancing the home buying and decorating experience in Jamshedpur. DOOWUP invites everyone to visit the store and experience the future of home interior shopping.

