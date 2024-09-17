Dormir Bien Is the First Sleep Apnea-Focused Startup to Initiate a Sleep Wellness Business in India

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 17: Recognizing the vital role sleep plays in physical and mental well-being, Dormir Bien is set to revolutionize sleep health for millions across India. With a focus on creating innovative and user-friendly solutions, Dormir Bien introduces its flagship products designed to diagnose and alleviate common sleep disorders, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring.

"At Dormir Bien, we aim to enhance sleep quality across India. It is our commitment to improving the lives of our customers by addressing the often-overlooked component of a healthy lifestyle, i.e., sleep health. Our innovative solutions are designed to address the growing challenges of sleep disorders and to help individuals achieve restful sleep and improve their overall well-being. Being a part of Anglo-French Drugs and Industries' 101-year journey, I have a strong understanding of the Indian healthcare industry and understand what doctors and patients need," said Nirbhay Kanoria, Co-Founder of Dormir Bien Pvt Ltd.

As sleep disorders, particularly snoring and sleep apnea, impact millions of Indians, the company is committed to offering reliable, clinically tested solutions that revolutionize sleep health and enhance overall well-being. The company's offerings are designed first to diagnose and then treat these common sleep disorders. Each product combines advanced technology with a user-friendly design, catering to diverse sleep needs:

1. Fastnap Sleep Band: The Fastnap Sleep Band is an easy-to-use, level 3, portable home sleep test that assesses sleep quality and diagnoses sleep apnea from the comfort of one's home. Featuring a wearable design, it eliminates the need for nasal tubes or body straps, making it a non-invasive and painless alternative to traditional sleep studies. With its ability to perform multi-night testing, the device tracks sleep improvements and integrates seamlessly with the Fastnap Sleep app. Affordable and easy to use, the Fastnap Sleep Band offers clinically verified reports comparable to polysomnography, all without the need for technicians or hospital visits. The diagnoses are made using self-learning AI, hence constantly improving and reducing the need for manual intervention and scoring, thereby reducing the scope of error.

1. Snoreka Custom: Snoreka Custom is a customized, adjustable sleep device, medically known as a mandibular advancement device (MAD), designed to reduce snoring and manage mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). By gently repositioning the lower jaw, Snoreka Custom opens the airway, promoting better breathing and improving sleep quality. Lightweight, fully adjustable, and travel-friendly, Snoreka Custom is easy to use and offers a range of additional benefits, including the treatment of primary snoring, relief from bruxism (teeth grinding), and a reduction in health risks such as stroke, heart disease, and diabetes. Additionally, it enhances daytime alertness and concentration, making it an ideal solution for those seeking to improve their sleep and overall well-being. After taking 3D scans of the patient's mouth, the device will be 3D printed and delivered to the patient.

2. Snoreka: Snoreka is available in two sizesregular and miniand is meant for those who do not want to invest in a custom-made device right away. It is a 'boil and bite' version of Snoreka Custom and can easily be customized for the patient's comfort at home. Like Snoreka Custom, it is lightweight and travel-friendly, but it is more economical. It is BPA-free and safe to use.

Dormir Bien's products are manufactured internationally through a partnership with Good Sleep Co., a Singapore-Australia-based company. The products are TGA and FDA-approved.

Joel Simpson, co-CEO of Good Sleep Co, commented that "Dormir Bien, under the leadership of Nirbhay Kanoria, was an obvious choice for Good Sleep Co as a partner. Not only does the management team have a long history of market delivery of cutting-edge products, but they also have an unsurpassed understanding of the healthcare systems and local market nuance in India. We see a long and successful partnership ahead with Dormir Bien and are excited by what the future holds for sleep medicine in India."

Sleep is more than just restit's the foundation of a healthy lifestyle. With its focus on quality and innovation, addressing the prevalent issue of sleep disorders, and offering effective remedies, Dormir Bien is poised to become a leading provider of sleep solutions in India.

