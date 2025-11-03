Dosti Realty Partners with Primus to launch MMR's Landmark Senior Living Community

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: Dosti Realty, one of the most trusted names in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), has partnered with Primus, India's leading senior living brand, to introduce the region's first purpose-built senior living community.

This landmark collaboration signals a paradigm shift: for the first time, MMR will house a thoughtfully designed, world-class senior living community right within its urban fabric close to families, friends, and support systems.

Meeting Evolving Needs Across Life Stages

For Dosti Realty, this initiative reflects a larger vision: modern townships must evolve with residents across every stage of life. Housing needs change from the early years of home ownership, to family-centric residences, and finally to senior living that balances independence with personalised care.

The Urgency of Now

The timing makes this especially relevant. JLL India, the transaction advisor to this partnership, recently released a report with ASLI projecting that India's senior community will more than double, from 162.2 million in 2025 to over 346 million by 2050. This demographic shift underscores the need for communities that go beyond safety and care to deliver vibrancy, independence, and quality of life.

Leadership Voices

Deepak Goradia, Chairman & Managing Director - Dosti Realty, "We believe that true community living embraces every generation. With Dosti Primus, we're creating a space where seniors don't just live securely - they live meaningfully, with comfort, care, and connection at the heart of it."

Anuj Goradia, Director - Dosti Realty. added "At Dosti Realty, we've always believed that great communities evolve with the people who live in them. With Dosti Primus, we're not just introducing a new project we're shaping a new way of living for Mumbaikars. Senior living has long been seen as a niche; we see it as the next natural chapter in urban life. Dosti Primus brings together comfort, care, and connection in a way that lets seniors live independently, joyfully, and close to everything they hold dear. For us, this is more than real estate it's about redefining how cities like Mumbai care for those who built them."

"At Primus, we have been able to increase healthspan and reduce the pace of aging for elders across the various cities where we are present. We are very excited to now bring this solution to Mumbai and help the elders of this city lead more joyous, active, and purposeful lives," said Adarsh Narahari, Founder & Managing Director - Primus.

"The national penetration rate for organised senior living remains low at 1.4% of the addressable market - compared to mature markets such as the US (6-7%) and New Zealand (14-15%). This underscores the vast, untapped potential that defines the Indian landscape," said Karan Singh Sodi, Senior Managing Director, MMR & Head - Alternatives, JLL India.

Redefining Senior Living in MMR.

Set within Dosti's flagship township in MMR, the residences will mark a first for the region redefining the way people see senior living. Until now, such communities have largely been built outside MMR, away from families and familiar networks. This development changes that - seniors can now enjoy world-class facilities while staying easily connected to friends and family within MMR.

Residences will feature:

* Senior-friendly design: anti-skid flooring, grab bars, zero-threshold entries, emergency response systems.

* Chef-prepared meals and nutrition programs.

* Wellness and fitness programmes tailored to elders.

* On-campus healthcare and emergency readiness.

* Concierge services for daily convenience.

* A rich calendar of cultural, social, and intellectual events.

This partnership shifts the narrative of ageing in India from dependency and decline to active lifestyles, holistic well-being, and dignified independence.

About Primus

Founded in 2013, Primus is India's leading senior living company, creating communities that combine thoughtful design, compassionate services, and intuitive technology. With award-winning projects across Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata, and expansion into Pune, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, Primus is transforming the way India views ageing.

For more details, visit: https://www.primuslife.in

About Dosti Realty

For over four decades, Dosti Realty has been a symbol of trust and excellence in real estate, transforming both locations and lives. Driven by a deep understanding of evolving customer needs, we have delivered over 13.60 mn sq. ft. across 140+ properties, shaping over 23,200 residences into homes where families thrive. Guided by our ethos, 'Friends for Life', we focus on thoughtful design, timeless architecture, and a seamless home-buying experiencefrom regular construction updates to exceptional post-possession support. Through years of listening, learning, and innovating to meet the aspirations of homebuyers, we build more than just structures; we create spaces that foster connection, harmony, and a true sense of belonging. With over 21 mn sq. ft. of upcoming developments across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune, including residences, schools, commercial spaces, retail, and IT parks, we remain committed to trust, transparency, quality, and timely delivery, building brighter futures and nurturing communities for generations to come.

For more details, log on to: https://dostirealty.com/

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500® company with annual revenue of $23.4 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 112,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people, and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAY. JLL is the brand name and a registered trademark of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

