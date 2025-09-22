Dosti West County, Balkum Thane: A 105-acre Township Where The Big Life Begins

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: The city life of Mumbai often feels like it's racing ahead of us. Between work, travel, and endless to-do lists, what most of us crave is a place that lets us slow down, connect, and enjoy the little things again. That's the spirit behind Dosti West Countya 105-acre township in Balkum, Thane (W) built around one idea: The Big Life.

So, what does The Big Life really mean? It's about turning everyday moments into something larger, more memorable, more fulfilling.

Big Community: Where Neighbours become Family

Already home to over 1600 families, with 3000 more to come, this is a neighbourhood that feels alive. Whether it's a compact 2-bed, a spacious 3-bed, or a Jodi option for bigger families, the homes here are designed to grow with you. More than just apartments, they're part of a living, breathing community where bonds are formed and memories are shared.

Big Convenience: From Commutes to Groceries, It's All Here

Set in the heart of Balkum, Thane, the township puts everything within easy reach. The upcoming Balkum Metro station (Line 5), the Thane-Borivali Tunnel, and the Balkum-Gaimukh Coastal Road will change the way people move across the city. Essentials are closer still: Euro School inside the township, retail for daily needs, the ISKCON Temple, and the NaMo Grand Central Park just a minute away. It's city access without the stress of city life.

Big Lifestyle: Resort-Style Living That Lasts All Year

With the first set of towers in Sector 1 already delivered, residents are not waiting for amenities- they're already enjoying them. A 6.5-acre open-to-sky podium and a grand 44,796 sq.ft. (4162 sq.mtr) clubhouse, managed by the renowned Ileseum Clubs, are buzzing with activity even before the next set of towers are ready for handover. From swimming pools and gyms to indoor and outdoor sports facilities, every family member has a dedicated space to stay active, unwind, and recharge.

Big Play: The Starting Line for Future Champions

Here, sports aren't just recreation, it's aspiration. Kids can train under Saina Nehwal's Badminton Pros Academy or sharpen their game at The Saurav Ghosal Squash Academy. These aren't just play zones, they're launchpads for future champions.

Big Creativity: A Stage for Music, Art, and Expression

The township doubles as a stage for culture and imagination. Thanks to Suresh Wadkar's Ajivasan Music Academy, both children and adults can immerse themselves in music and learning right where they live.

Big Celebrations: Festivals That Unite the Entire Township

Festivals, community events, and resident-led initiatives make every gathering feel larger than life. It's not just about lighting diyas or putting up decorationsit's about creating moments that entire neighbourhoods remember.

And this is only the beginning. With senior living spaces and commercial hubs on the horizon, Dosti West County is shaping up as a complete ecosystem where every generation, every need, and every stage of life is thought of.

Speaking about the vision, Mr. Anuj Goradia, Director, Dosti Realty, shared: "The Big Life isn't about luxury in the usual sense. It's about giving families more of what matterstime, space, and togetherness. We understood that in a fast-paced world, people long for moments that feel bigger, fuller, and more joyful. That's what Dosti West County is all about."

At Dosti West County, the small joys - kids laughing in gardens, neighbours celebrating festivals, families enjoying evenings together - become experiences on a bigger canvas. This isn't just a township. It's where The Big Life truly begins.

Maha RERA No: P51700054424

https://maharera.maharashtra.gov.in

About Dosti Realty

For over four decades, Dosti Realty has been a symbol of trust and excellence in the real estate sector. With a legacy rooted in understanding the evolving needs of our customers, we have transformed not just pin codes but livesbuilding enduring communities that nurture relationships and growth. We have successfully delivered over 13 million sq. ft. across more than 135 properties. We take pride in shaping over 21,300 residences into homes where families thrive together.

At Dosti Realty, understanding is the cornerstone of our ethos, 'Friends for Life.' This philosophy has been refined through years of listening, learning, and innovating to meet the aspirations of homebuyers. From timeless architecture and thoughtfully designed spaces to consistent construction updates and exceptional post-possession support, we make every step of the home-buying journey seamless and rewarding. More than just buildings, we create spaces that foster connection, harmony, and a profound sense of belonging.

Our commitment to excellence and innovation drives us to shape the future with over 21 million sq. ft. of developments planned across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune. These include thoughtfully designed residences, educational institutions, commercial hubs, retail spaces and IT parkseach crafted to inspire comfort and connection. Grounded in values like trust, transparency, quality and timely delivery, Dosti Realty remains dedicated to building brighter futures and nurturing communities for generations to come.

For more details log on to: https://dostirealty.com/

