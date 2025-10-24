DoT focuses on building phishing-resilient ecosystem to safeguard telecom sector

New Delhi, Oct 24 The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Friday organised a webinar as part of the National Cyber Security Awareness Month to promote awareness, preparedness, and resilience against evolving cyber threats in India’s telecom ecosystem.

The session, hosted by the office of the Director General Telecom (DGT HQ), brought together over 250 participants, including officials from DoT field units, telecom service providers, and internet service providers. The event focused on strategies to counter phishing, enhance cyber governance, and strengthen organisational resilience.

The webinar was inaugurated by Sunita Chandra, Director General of Telecom, and attended by Suresh Puri, Additional Director General, DGT HQ, along with other senior officers from DoT HQ.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Telecom emphasised the collective responsibility of all stakeholders in ensuring cyber safety. She underlined the importance of user awareness and proactive engagement in safeguarding digital assets.

Addl. DG Suresh Puri briefed participants on the ongoing efforts to operationalise the Telecom-CSIRT (Computer Security Incident Response Team) and enhance readiness across DoT field units to tackle cyber incidents.

Cyber security expert Rohit Gautam highlighted that phishing remains among the most pervasive cyber threats globally, responsible for nearly 90 per cent of data breaches. He discussed how human-centric attacks — including phishing, vishing, and deepfake-enabled scams — exploit user trust, leading to global losses estimated at over $9.5 trillion annually.

Industry expert Abhijit Tripathy elaborated on the importance of Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) frameworks in building cyber-resilient organisations. He explained how the synergy of people, processes, and technology can strengthen internal controls and minimise vulnerabilities.

Another cyber expert, Sampat Ray, shed light on the growing menace of AI-driven cyberattacks, including deepfake-based phishing, malicious mobile applications, and voice scams. He urged organisations and individuals to remain alert against such sophisticated frauds.

The webinar successfully underlined the importance of collective responsibility, informed decision-making, and sustained vigilance in securing the nation’s telecom infrastructure.

