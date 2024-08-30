DoubleTree by Hilton Agra Celebrates the Successful Launch of Women In Taste Season 3

HT Syndication

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 30: DoubleTree by Hilton Agra proudly celebrated the launch of Women In Taste Season 3 with a vibrant and memorable event. The centerpiece of the celebration was an exhilarating Master Chef competition that captivated the essence of Agra's rich culinary heritage.

The competition featured ten exceptional home cooks who showcased their culinary talents by preparing an array of appetizers and main courses. Their dishes, brimming with creativity and flair, delighted the taste buds of all who attended.

The judging panel, comprising renowned figures in hospitality, included Celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, Prashant Kulkarni, Director of Food & Beverage at Hilton South Asia, Shyam Kumar, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Agra, and the hotel's Executive Chef Ameet Rane. Their expert evaluations highlighted the remarkable skill and innovation demonstrated by the participants.

The top seven finalists were particularly celebrated, as they will soon have the opportunity to further develop their culinary skills by working alongside professional chefs during the upcoming seven-day "Women in Taste" series at the hotel.

Shyam Kumar, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Agra, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are immensely proud to host Season 3 of Women In Taste. The Master Chef competition was a true celebration of culinary artistry, showcasing the incredible talent and creativity of our participants. We are excited to continue our commitment to fostering culinary excellence in Agra."

The event was supported by Trikaya Media Group, ITS Global, Radio City, and Purple & Pink Digital, all of whom contributed to the success and vibrancy of Women in Taste.

