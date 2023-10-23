Dpg Group of College Awarded 'A' Grade By Naac Setting Unmatched Benchmark In Gurugram

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 23: DPG Group of College, an esteemed institution known for its dedication to academic excellence, has achieved a momentous milestone in its illustrious journey. The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has conferred the prestigious 'A' grade upon the DPG Group of College, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the field of education. Notably, DPG Group of College stands as the sole affiliated college in Gurugram to receive this esteemed recognition. The 'A' grade from NAAC serves testament to the college's relentless pursuit of excellence and its unwavering dedication to providing students with a transformative educational experience.

On this momentous occasion, the dignitaries at DPG Group of College Chairman Rajender Gahlot, Vice Chairman Deepak Gahlot, Principal Dr. S.S Boken, Director DPG STM Col. Surendra Dhankad, Registrar Ashok Gogia and Dean Dr. Dharmveer Singh expressed profound gratitude to the faculty, staff, students and stakeholders for their collective efforts in achieving this distinguished accreditation. This significant accomplishment only validates the college's academic prowess but also serves as a catalyst for its continued evolution and commitment in shaping future leaders of society.

