DPIFF CEO Abhishek Mishra Meets Maharani Radhikaraje, Bridging Cinema with Royal Heritage

New Delhi [India], June 19: In a historic confluence of India’s regal heritage and cinematic future, Abhishek Mishra, CEO of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF), paid a landmark visit to the iconic Lakshmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara to meet Her Highness Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad of the illustrious Gaekwad dynasty. The meeting, held within the sprawling 700-acre estate — one of the largest private residences in the world — was emblematic of a new chapter in cultural diplomacy and cinematic storytelling.

This high-profile interaction was not merely ceremonial but a powerful dialogue on integrating India's royal legacy with its vibrant creative industries. At its core, the meeting sought to explore how India's vast cultural wealth, rooted in palatial grandeur, folk narratives, and artistic traditions, can be preserved and amplified through the medium of cinema.

Her Highness Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad, a former journalist and a revered cultural historian, is known for redefining the role of modern Indian royalty. With her tireless work in reviving traditional Indian art forms, making palace archives accessible to artists and researchers, and empowering women through heritage education, she has established herself as a formidable force in the preservation and promotion of Indian cultural heritage. The Lakshmi Vilas Palace has, under her leadership, become a symbol of cultural renaissance.

Abhishek Mishra, who has transformed DPIFF into India's most prestigious film festival with international acclaim, shared DPIFF's vision for DPIFF 2025, themed around “Legacy and Leadership.” Their conversation delved into several shared goals: promoting heritage tourism through cinema, empowering women through creative industries, reviving palace narratives through documentaries and short films, and encouraging global cultural exchanges rooted in India's history.

Strengthening Cultural Diplomacy: DPIFF CEO's Recent High-Level Engagements

The meeting with Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad is part of a broader cultural mission helmed by Mishra under the umbrella of Viksit Bharat @2047, where DPIFF acts as a bridge between India's storytelling traditions and its aspirations for global leadership.

Strategic Partnership with Gujarat Tourism – Meeting with Shri Mulubhai Bera

Abhishek Mishra recently met Shri Mulubhai Bera, Hon'ble Minister of Tourism, Cultural Activities, Forest & Environment, and Climate Change, Government of Gujarat. Their dialogue focused on positioning Gujarat as a hub for cinematic tourism and cultural heritage. Key initiatives proposed included:

Launching royal tourism circuits across Vadodara, Junagadh, and Kutch.

Developing cinematic trails that highlight folk arts, crafts, and cuisine.

Incorporating DPIFF's creative outreach into Gujarat's state festivals.

Leveraging short films to showcase Gujarat's living traditions to a global audience.

This partnership aims to blend cinema and tourism into a powerful tool for economic development and global cultural branding.

Women Empowerment & Regional Storytelling – Meeting with Smt. Pankaja Munde

In Maharashtra, Mishra held a productive meeting with Smt. Pankaja Munde, Minister of Environment & Climate Change, Animal Husbandry, and National Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party. A fierce advocate of grassroots empowerment, Munde discussed initiatives with DPIFF to:

Bring women from rural regions into the cinematic and craft-based economies.

Highlight stories of unsung heroines through short films and biopics.

Launch DPIFF-led health, education, and culture campaigns in rural Maharashtra.

Promote regional storytelling at DPIFF 2025 to give voice to India's heartland.

Her endorsement lent a major boost to DPIFF's efforts to democratize cinema and ensure representation across geographies and genders.

Trophy Unveiling by Hon'ble Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at Raj Bhavan, Haryana

Further reinforcing DPIFF's national presence, Shri Bandaru Dattatreya, Hon'ble Governor of Haryana, unveiled the DPIFF 2025 Trophy at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of his 78th birthday. The symbolic gesture aligned with DPIFF's values of unity through cinema.

During the visit, discussions explored Haryana's cultural assets, particularly in folk music, and the potential for integrating state stories into DPIFF's global platform. The Governor commended DPIFF's community outreach through environmental and educational initiatives, reaffirming cinema's role as a national unifier.

Her Highness Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad: Custodian of India's Living Heritage

Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad is not just the royal face of Baroda's legacy but a pioneering advocate of India's tangible and intangible heritage. She has played a pivotal role in:

Reviving classical music and dance performances in royal settings.

Digitizing palace manuscripts and making them accessible for scholarly work.

Supporting artisans, local weavers, and craftspeople through cultural exhibitions.

Collaborating with artists, museums, and filmmakers to reinterpret royal narratives.

Her modern approach to royalty, focusing on relevance and reform, aligns seamlessly with DPIFF's mission of using cinema to tell India's most compelling stories.

DPIFF: Reimagining Cinema as a Catalyst for Cultural Integration

Founded in memory of the Father of Indian Cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke, DPIFF has evolved into a global platform that transcends awards. It now serves as a hub for cultural exchange, national integration, and creative empowerment.

Under Abhishek Mishra's leadership, DPIFF is the only Indian festival featured among the Top 10 International Film Festivals in the World. Key pillars of DPIFF's impact include:

CSR through Cinema : Using films for education, environment, and inclusion.

: Using films for education, environment, and inclusion. Global Cultural Diplomacy : Promoting Indian values and art on world stages.

: Promoting Indian values and art on world stages. Artist Empowerment : Mentoring emerging filmmakers and regional voices.

: Mentoring emerging filmmakers and regional voices. Heritage Storytelling: Reviving India's royal and folk narratives through film.

A Cultural Revival in the Making

The DPIFF 2025 edition, themed “Legacy and Leadership,” is a testament to India’s evolving soft power. With alliances from palace to policy, from Gujarat to Maharashtra, and from Raj Bhavans to rural India, DPIFF is scripting a cultural revival grounded in storytelling.

“From the royal courts to rural towns, India's greatest strength lies in its stories,” says Abhishek Mishra. “And DPIFF's mission is to ensure the world hears them.”

As India journeys towards Viksit Bharat 2047, such partnerships will shape not just the cinematic landscape but also the cultural conscience of a new India.

