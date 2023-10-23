DPIIT issues quality control orders for drums and tins to boost product quality

New Delhi [India], October 23 : The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and industry stakeholders, has been actively identifying key products for the notification of Quality Control Orders (QCO).

This endeavour has resulted in the development of over 60 new QCOs, encompassing 318 product standards, including seven standards related to Drums and Tins, read the press release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Drums are cylindrical containers employed for the packaging of powders, semi-solids, and liquids, primarily for transportation and storage purposes. Tins, on the other hand, are containers constructed from tin-coated sheet metal, commonly used for packing food items in various forms, including powders, semi-solids, and liquids.

Drums and tins are vital for storing and transporting a wide range of substances, including toxic, flammable, and hazardous materials, and find applications in diverse sectors such as waste management, healthcare, and food services, read the press release.

Hence, ensuring the quality of drums and tins is essential to prevent leakages, adulteration, and fire hazards.

On October 20, 2023, DPIIT issued the Drums and Tins (Quality Control) Order, 2023. This QCO encompasses seven Indian Standards, addressing different aspects of these containers, read the press release.

The move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of manufacturing high-quality products, as he emphasized, "With our people's ability and the nation's credibility, Indian products of top quality will travel far and wide.

This will also be a true tribute to the ethos of Aatmanirbhar Bharat - a force multiplier for global prosperity."

DPIIT is diligently working to establish a quality control regime in India for various industrial sectors, in collaboration with BIS, the industry, and other stakeholders. QCOs are expected to raise the manufacturing quality standards in the country, bolster the brand value of 'Made in India' products, and contribute to the development of a robust quality ecosystem, read the press release.

It's important to note that the standards for any product are typically for voluntary compliance, unless the Central Government notifies them, making them mandatory through the Quality Control Order (QCO) under Scheme-I and Compulsory Registration Order (CRO) under Scheme-II of the BIS Conformity Assessment Regulations, 2018.

The objective behind notifying QCOs is to enhance the quality of domestically manufactured products, prevent the importation of sub-standard products into India, and safeguard human, animal, and plant health, as well as environmental safety, read the press release.

The Drums and Tins QCO will become effective six months from its notification in the E-Gazette. To support small and micro industries, relaxations have been granted regarding timelines.

Small industries receive an additional three months, while micro industries are granted an additional six months for the QCO's implementation. Furthermore, an exemption has been provided for drums and tins containing powder, semi-solid, or liquid materials when imported into India, read the press release.

The implementation of these QCOs is critical for consumer safety, enhancing manufacturing quality standards, and curtailing the influx of sub-standard products into India.

These initiatives, combined with the development of quality testing labs and product manuals, will contribute to building a robust quality ecosystem in India, aligning with the government's vision of developing world-class products and achieving an "Aatmanirbhar Bharat", read the press release.

Non-compliance with the BIS Act can result in penalties, including imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of at least Rs 2 lakh for the first offence.

For subsequent violations, the fine may rise to a minimum of Rs 5 lakh and extend to ten times the value of the goods or articles.

