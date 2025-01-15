DPIIT recognised startups generates over 16.6 lakh jobs in about 8 years: Centre

New Delhi [India], January 15 : Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) recognised startups have created over 16.6 lakh direct jobs across various sectors from 2016 to October 31, 2024, significantly contributing to employment generation in the country, the ministry of Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated on Thursday.

According to the official data released by the ministry on the completion of Nine Years of Startup India, the IT Services industry leads with 2.04 lakh jobs, followed by Healthcare and Lifesciences with 1.47 lakh jobs, and Professional and Commercial Services with around 94,000 jobs.

The ministry stated that the number of DPIIT-recognised startups has grown from around 500 in 2016 to 1,59,157 as of January 15, 2025.

As of October 31, 2024, a total of 73,151 recognised startups include at least one woman director, showcasing the rise of women entrepreneurs in India, as per the ministry data.

On January 16, 2025, India marks nine years of Startup India, a transformative journey that began in 2016. Designated as National Startup Day, this occasion celebrates the nation's strides in fostering a robust and inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Launched as a flagship initiative of the Government of India, Startup India aimed to nurture innovation and catalyse the growth of startups across the country.

With more than 1.59 lakh startups recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as of January 15, 2025, India has firmly established itself as the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world. This vibrant ecosystem, driven by over 100 unicorns, continues to redefine innovation and entrepreneurship on the global stage.

Major hubs like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR have led this transformation, while smaller cities have increasingly contributed to the nation's entrepreneurial momentum.

Startups in fintech, edtech, health-tech, and e-commerce have tackled local challenges and gained global recognition, the ministry stated. Companies like Zomato, Nykaa, and Ola showcase India's shift from job seekers to job creators, driving economic progress, the ministry added.

These contributions highlight the role of startups in driving economic growth and creating diverse employment opportunities across industries, the release added.

