DPIIT reviews infrastructure projects of Railways, MoRTH and MoHUA to boost Gati Shakti plan

New Delhi [India], June 15 : The 72nd meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) evaluated three major infrastructure projects under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP), a national master plan for multi-modal connectivity, that brings 16 ministries, including railways and roadways together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects.

Chaired by Additional Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Rajeev Singh Thakur, the meeting was held in New Delhi on June 12, 2024.

These infrastructure projects belong to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the Ministry of Railways (MoR), and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

The National Highway Project in Jammu and Kashmir involves constructing and upgrading a 51 km section of NH-701 from Rafiabad to Chamkot. With both greenfield (14.34 km) and brownfield (36.66 km) developments, the project is expected to cost Rs 1,405 crore.

The upgraded route will enhance connectivity for villages such as Kupwara, Chowkibal, and Tangdhar, improving logistical support for defence forces and boosting socio-economic conditions by providing better access to health, education, and business opportunities, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry added in a release.

The second in the order, the Gudur-Renigunta Third Rail Line in Andhra Pradesh is an 83.17 km line aimed at enhancing the capacity of the existing double line.

With an estimated cost of Rs 884 crores, this project will improve passenger and cargo movement efficiency, requiring 36.58 hectares of land.

Infrastructure upgrades will include new bridges, extended underpasses, and advanced signalling systems, significantly boosting regional economic activities.

The NPG also reviewed the progress of the Pune Metro Line Extension project in Maharashtra, which will extend the operational metro corridor from Vanaz to Ramwadi in Pune.

The project involves the extension of two lines on the eastern and western ends of the Vanaz-Ramwadi metro corridor. The extension on the western side involves an elevated section of 1.12 km from Vanaz to Chandani Chowk, while the extension on the eastern side is an elevated section of 11.63 km from Ramwadi to Wagholi/Vitthalwadi.

The total length of this elevated metro corridor will be 12.75 km and will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 3,757 crores.

According to the release, the daily ridership for the line is anticipated to reach 3.59 lakhs by 2027, and it is projected to grow to 9.93 lakhs by 2057. This extension will connect central Pune with rapidly growing suburbs, reducing travel time and road congestion, and significantly enhancing the city's public transport infrastructure.

The NPG emphasised the socio-economic benefits of the projects during the review meeting. All three infrastructure projects are aimed at improving connectivity, reducing transit costs, and enhancing efficiency.

PM Gati Shakti incorporates the infrastructure schemes of various Ministries and State Governments like Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, dry/land ports, UDAN etc. Economic Zones like textile clusters, pharmaceutical clusters, defence corridors, electronic parks, industrial corridors, fishing clusters, agri zones to improve connectivity and make Indian businesses more competitive.

