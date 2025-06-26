DPIIT secretary reviews mega infrastructure projects of five states

New Delhi [India] June 26 : Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) held a high-level meeting to review key issues affecting mega infrastructure projects in the states of Jharkhand, Sikkim, Nagaland, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh on 24 June 2025.

The meeting, chaired by Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary, DPIIT, discussed and reviewed 18 issues across 11 significant projects in the state of Jharkhand, with a total cost of all projects exceeding Rs 34,213 crores.

Additionally, 2 issues across 2 projects were reviewed in the state of Sikkim with a total cost of Rs 943.04 crores, 3 issues across 2 projects were reviewed in the state of Nagaland with a total cost of Rs 544.65 crores, 1 issue and 1 project were reviewed in the state of Assam with a total cost of Rs 6,700 crores and 07 issue across 03 projects were reviewed.

One private Project in the state of Arunachal Pradesh with a total cost of Rs 33,469 crore was also reviewed.

Furthermore, the ministry said that, the Patratu Thermal Power Station Expansion Project Phase-I pertaining to the state of Jharkhand was reviewed in detail. This project aims to install a total capacity of 4,000 MW in phases, with Phase I comprising three units of 800 MW each, totalling 2,400 MW. The project is based on supercritical technology, which enables improved efficiency and reduced emissions. Water for the plant will be drawn from the nearby Nalkari Dam, while coal supply has been secured through NTPC's captive coal blocks.

Along with Patratu Thermal Power Station Expansion Project, 2,880 MW Dibang Hydropower Project in Arunachal Pradesh was also reviewed, which is being developed by NHPC under the Ministry of Power, will feature India's tallest dam and generate 11,223 million units of clean energy annually. Scheduled for commissioning by February 2032, it will aid flood control, provide 13 per cent free power to the state, and support Net Zero goals.

Nagaland's Kohima Bypass Road, a project by NHIDCL, was also discussed in the meeting. This aims to ease city congestion and boost connectivity, trade, and tourism in the Northeast. Beyond these, an issue concerning GeoEnpro Petroleum Limited's INR 1000 crore private sector project in Arunachal Pradesh was also discussed and reviewed.

