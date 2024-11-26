DPIIT signs MoU for two years with WinZO to support over 2,000 interactive entertainment startups

New Delhi [India], November 26 : The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with WinZO, India's largest social gaming and interactive entertainment platform, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced on Tuesday.

According to the ministry's statement, the collaboration aims to create a robust ecosystem comprising over 2,000 startups, innovators, and students, offering them mentorship, industry insights, and access to global opportunities.

This initiative is expected to significantly bolster India's position as a global leader in interactive entertainment, tapping into the USD 300 billion global gaming market.

Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary of DPIIT, highlighted that the MoU seeks to bridge the talent gap in the sector by equipping professionals with advanced skills in coding, animation, game design, and development.

A recent US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) report projects that India's interactive entertainment sector will grow to USD 60 billion by 2034, generating over 2 million jobs. The DPIIT-WinZO partnership aims to leverage this potential by supporting startups through hackathons, workshops, accelerator programmes, and curated pitch events.

The two-year MoU also seeks to fast-track the growth of India's interactive entertainment sector by fostering innovation, developing skilled talent, and scaling startups to compete globally.

Central to this collaboration is the establishment of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) by WinZO, in alignment with DPIIT. The CoE will act as a launchpad for startups and entrepreneurs, focusing on key areas such as building an industry-ready workforce, innovating monetisation strategies for Indian gaming assets, developing world-class 'Made in India' intellectual property for global markets, attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), and driving the manufacturing of interactive technology products in India.

The CoE is expected to address long-standing challenges such as monetisation and talent gaps, playing a critical role in shaping the future of India's gaming and interactive entertainment industry.

The MoU will also expand WinZO's flagship Tech Triumph Programme (Bharat Edition), a platform for identifying and mentoring top Indian game developers. The programme has already showcased Indian gaming talent at prestigious global events such as the Game Developers Conference (GDC) and Gamescom LATAM. With DPIIT's support, its reach and impact will be significantly enhanced.

Sanjiv Singh further noted that this partnership is a landmark step towards harnessing India's potential as a global producer and exporter. By collaborating with WinZO, the initiative aims to foster innovation, promote entrepreneurship, and empower startups to manufacture products meeting global standards.

"This initiative aligns with our vision of making India a leader in interactive technology, contributing meaningfully to PM Modi's vision of a self-reliant India," added Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor