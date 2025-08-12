DPIIT signs MoUs with Hero MotoCorp and Zepto to boost early-stage startups

New Delhi [India], August 12 : The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has signed two separate Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Hero MotoCorp Limited and Zepto Private Limited to support and scale early-stage startups across different sectors.

According to an official notification on Tuesday, the ministry stated that under the Startup India initiative, DPIIT and Hero MotoCorp will work together through the company's innovation accelerator programme 'Hero For Startups'.

The collaboration will support startups focusing on the future of mobility, clean technology, and deep technology.

Selected startups will get exclusive access to Hero MotoCorp's state-of-the-art research and development facilities in Germany and India, as well as the company's vast network of dealers, suppliers, and partners.

They will also benefit from mentorship opportunities and have a chance to work on paid Proofs of Concept (PoCs), enabling successful pilots and valuable market exposure.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Sanjiv said the partnership would help strengthen product-focused startups that are solving India's mobility challenges.

"By connecting industry experience with grassroots innovation, we aim to fast-track the journey from idea to impact, especially in emerging technologies and Tier 2/3 markets," he said.

Hero MotoCorp's Executive Chairman, Pawan Munjal, said the company is committed to building a self-reliant and globally competitive Bharat, aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

"Our partnership with DPIIT reflects our commitment to nurturing India's entrepreneurial spirit," he said.

In another agreement, DPIIT partnered with Zepto Private Limited to launch the 'Zepto Nova' innovation challenge for early-stage startups in the manufacturing sector.

This six-month programme will support startups working in hardware, IoT, packaging, and sustainable manufacturing, helping them progress from prototype to market-ready products by leveraging Zepto's delivery and digital infrastructure.

The initiative will focus on mentoring women-led and Tier II/III startups through expert-led workshops and Startup India assistance.

Zepto also plans to integrate more than 100 Indian startups into its supply chain, giving them market access and a platform to showcase their products.

Sanjiv highlighted that support from unicorns is one of the most impactful ways to uplift startups.

"It is not just an opportunity but also a responsibility for unicorns to contribute to the ecosystem," he said.

The MoUs, signed by senior representatives of DPIIT, Hero MotoCorp, and Zepto, aim to create new opportunities for innovation-led growth, aligned with national goals such as Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Viksit Bharat 2047.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor