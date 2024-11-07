DPIIT's physical file elimination drive frees 15,847 sq. ft space, generates over Rs 16 lakh in revenue

New Delhi [India], November 7 : The elimination of physical files and disposal of scrapped materials by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has freed up 15,847 square feet of space and generated revenue amounting to Rs 16,39,452, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The DPIIT has successfully completed various initiatives under Special Campaign 4.0, aimed at institutionalising cleanliness (Swachhata) and minimising pendency in the Government, the ministry said in a release.

During the campaign, attention has been given for overall improvement of the working environment in the offices to ensure improved work experience for the staff. A total of 58,545 physical files were reviewed and 15,816 files have been weeded out. The weeding out of physical files and scrap disposal has resulted in 15,847 Sqr. feet free space and Rs 16,39,452/- of revenue generation.

In the matter of pendency disposal, all the Public Grievances, PG Appeals, rules for simplification identified as target; have been disposed of. A total of 300 cleanliness drives were conducted by DPIIT at 70 locations across the country. DPIIT and its organizations adopted a number of best practices, the release said.

As per the release the space management was one of the key parameters under Special Campaign 4.0; DPIIT generated space by removing unused items and converting it into a recreation hall and Gym.

Under the initiative, the National School of Design Andhra Pradesh and Haryana adopted - waste to art initiative to reuse the waste material in the Institute.

Installation of 450 KWH Solar Rooftop undertaken at NCCBM Ballabhgarh have been done, as per the release.

Under the initiative, CPPRI distributed Note Books and tables made out of agricultural waste and redundant scrap respectively to create awareness among the students of a local School.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is a government agency under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry that develops and implements policies to promote industrial growth in India, aligning with the nation's socio-economic goals and priorities.

Established in 1995, DPIIT merged with the Department of Industrial Development in 2000. It is responsible for formulating and executing policies to support the industrial sector's growth, considering national priorities and socio-economic objectives.

