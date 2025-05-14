DPL 2025: Where Real Estate Plays Together; A Festival of Unity, Sportsmanship & Community

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 13: In an industry often defined by deadlines, deal-making, and bottom lines, something extraordinary happened this May. Cricket, a game that lives in the hearts of millions, became the common ground for an entire sector to reconnect, recharge, and rejoice.

Welcome to the Developer Premier League (DPL) 2025, an annual sporting tradition founded and hosted by Innovest Hospitality Management Services (IHMS) that is fast becoming the beating heart of India's real estate community.

This year's edition, held in the buzzing corridors of Gurugram NCR, saw spirited participation from marquee names in Indian real estate like ATS HomeKraft, BPTP, Krisumi Corporation, M3M India, Omaxe, and Reliance MET City. But beyond the logos and rivalries, what stood out was a shared celebration of camaraderie and sportsmanship.

"DPL is not about projects and launches. It's about people, stepping away from boardrooms and construction sites to come together on the cricket field," said Somya Singhal, Founder & CEO of IHMS. "It's a celebration of relationships, unity, and shared energy."

Turning Competitive Rivalry Into Friendship

Real estate, by nature, is competitive. Yet for one sun-drenched weekend, it wasn't about who sold the most or built the tallest, it was about who cheered the loudest, played the hardest, and connected the deepest.

The DPL grounds echoed with laughter, team chants, high-fives, and the rhythmic clapping of proud families and enthusiastic colleagues. While the matches were fierce and the stakes were high, the real win was the sense of belonging DPL created.

Cricket: The Great Indian Equalizer

Cricket, more than just a sport in India, is a language of its own. One that unites across roles, ranks, and reputations. At DPL, it served as the cultural glue, binding together the vast and varied fabric of the real estate industry.

Whether it was a seasoned builder hitting boundaries or a young executive diving for a catch, every moment on the pitch reinforced the spirit of equality and togetherness.

The Matches That Made the Magic

Six power-packed teams. One electric venue. A series of thrilling encounters.

Semifinal Showdowns:

* M3M India vs Omaxe

* ATS HomeKraft vs Reliance MET City

The Grand Finale:

* ATS HomeKraft vs M3M India

In a nail-biting final match, ATS HomeKraft emerged victorious, lifting the DPL 2025 trophy amid deafening applause and jubilant celebrations. But beyond the scorecards, every team walked away with something more valuable: friendships, memories, and a renewed sense of community.

The Vision Behind DPL

For IHMS, a brand that curates hospitality experiences across hotels, resorts, vacation homes, and clubs, the goal of DPL is clear: to build communities that thrive not just on business but on bonding.

"DPL is our way of celebrating the people behind the buildings, the hearts behind the hustle," the IHMS team shared. "When real estate developers come together not to compete, but to connect, magic happens."

Powered by Partners, Backed by Belief

An event of this scale comes alive only through shared commitment. DPL 2025 was proudly co-powered by Innovest (India's leading second-home developer) and Abante (a trusted name in facility management). Their support laid the foundation for a seamless, high-energy celebration.

Associate Partners included:

Dr. Lal Path Labs, Lusso Hospitality, YOHO, IREED, ElavoCare, Medanta, Beliram Exclusives, Adi Advisors, Optik Club, Denzour, Nikon, Bonjour, and Rize.

Together, these partners ensured that every facet of DPL; from wellness to food, technology to fashion, reflected excellence and joy.

What's Next? DPL Goes National, Finale in Dubai

With NCR lit up by the tournament's success, DPL is now going national. Upcoming editions will be hosted in Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad, with winning teams from each city converging for a Grand Finale in Dubai, taking this community-first initiative global.

More Than a League, It's a Legacy

DPL 2025 proved what few initiatives in real estate have: that the industry is stronger when it comes together. It's not just about land and buildingsit's about people, purpose, and the power of play.

In the end, DPL isn't just a cricket league. It's a movement, where developers become teammates, where competition turns into connection, and where community takes centre stage.

As the sun set on DPL 2025, one thing was clear: real estate just found its new favourite ritual.

