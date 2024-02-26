DPS Warangal Students Shine in Guinness World Record Attempt for Kuchipudi Dance

3872 students came together to attempt this record for the world's largest performance

Warangal (Telangana) [India], February 26: Students from Delhi Public School (DPS) Warangal have achieved a remarkable feat by securing a Guinness World Record in the field of dance. The achievement came through their participation in the Kuchipudi Kala Vaibhavam Mahabrunda Natya event, which was organised by the Bharath Arts Academy at the prestigious Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad some weeks ago.

The event, aimed at setting a Guinness World Record, attracted participants from various parts of the country, showcasing the rich cultural diversity of India. Among the talented individuals who represented DPS Warangal at this grand event were Anguri Shloka, M. Joshvika, Sara Sanjana, Billa Nethanya, and Gurrapu Sharvani. Their dedication, skill, and passion for Kuchipudi dance contributed significantly to the success of the event and the achievement of this prestigious world record.

The Guinness World Record attempt for the largest Kuchipudi dance performance was a testament to the talent and cultural heritage of India, showcasing the beauty and grace of this traditional dance form. DPS Warangal takes great pride in the accomplishments of its students and congratulates them on this remarkable achievement.

DPS Warangal, a premier educational institution, for CBSE board has repeatedly encouraged well rounded growth for students through academic and non-academic achievements both. In its tenth year of existence, the school boasts a proud alumnus of students from IIT, NIT, and other prestigious institutions. This achievement once again iterates DPS Warangal, asthe best CBSE school in Warangal, that a parent can choose for their child in the tri-city area of Hanamkonda, Warangal, and Kazipet.

Reflecting on this landmark consecutive achievement, the Chairman and Managing Director of the school, Ravikiran Reddy V, said: “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our students for being ambitious in all areas of life, and especially towards harbouring a love for the performing arts. At a time when a lot of children love screens, it's warming to see the excitement kids have towards traditional dance forms.”

About DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL, WARANGAL: Founded in 2014, DPS Warangal is CBSE-affiliated co-ed residential and day school in Warangal, Telangana. Serving the tri-city area of Hanamkonda, Warangal, and Kazipet, in Northern Telangana, the school has a proud track record of academic excellence with 100% results in X and XII CBSE board exams.

In 2021, students of the school qualified for ICAI, and ICMAI exams in their very first attempt. The school also has a proud history of alumni achieving flying colours in IIT-JEE MAINS and Advanced Results to secure placements in IIT Kharagpur, IIT Hyderabad, and Assam among its first few batches itself. Run under the aegis of DPS Society, the school follows the motto of “service before self” to inculcate a spirit of compassion, alongside academic excellence, and creativity.

With a 12 lush acre campus, a half-Olympic sized swimming pool, various fields for sports such as cricket, football, volleyball, basketball, and a skating rink, it offers a balanced lifestyle for kids in the current age. There's great focus on empowering minds with curricula that teaches computer programming, participation in cultural activities, community engagement, and academic events such as Math Olympiads, and much more. The school also works with students to help them prepare for entrance exams and help them shape their careers as part of the overall development of the child.

The hostel building houses separate accommodation for boys and girls and has some of the most state-of-art systems for security, and pastoral care of the students staying on the premises. With students from around the country, the school is adding another cap to Warangal's famed education history.

AWARDS AND RECOGNITION FOR DPS WARANGAL SCHOOL

●The school was ranked number 1 school in Warangal by Education World

●Recognised as top 10 residential schools in India, by Silicon World Magazine

●Over 250+ awards and recognition received by the students across various inter-school competitions

●Home to proud alumna of IIT Kharagpur, IIT Hyderabad, and NIT Assam

●Eldrock Award K-12 Awards, 2022 for Adoption of Sports education and skills development

●Gold Medal recognition by Governor of Telangana for its contribution to Indian Red Cross society programs

