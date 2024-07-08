Dr. Agravat's Online Store "AGRAVAT" Is Now Offering Best Franchise Option for Its famous Health & Beauty Products

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 8: Dr. Agravat Healthcare Ltd, headed by Dr. Bharat Agravat has announced that his company is now offering Franchise Option for its health and beauty products. The Shop In Shop Health & Beauty Franchise is expected to break records for the plenty of exciting offers on the table for the franchisee owners. These salubrious products have been lauded by people for their amazing qualities and benefits to overall health, both inside the body and outside.

But why choose AGRAVAT is definitely a valid question. What would people gain from taking up its franchise? The three key benefits of franchise AGRAVAT is offering are:-

1. No franchise fee

2. No royalty

3. No monthly target

"We want our partners to grow, and grow big from the get go. Charging them enormous fees with absurd monthly targets is one of the reasons most Indian startups end up failing. Our franchisee owners need to be given the confidence that not only are they selling tremendous Ayurvedic, Neutraceuitical health and wellness products, but also they also get to keep a chunk of their profits which is a lot of money!" said Dr Kartavya Agravat, CEO with Dr. Bharat Agravat https://www.drbharat.agravat.com.

Franchisees also get free support system from AGRAVAT for localised promotion through diverse and effective social media marketing and promotions. AGRAVAT also offers various tools and referrals on their online store to help each franchisee grow with efficient selling of products.

Apart from that, the franchisees also get brand recognition, proper training, direct support, and territory without competition so that they can grow even better. By leveraging the exclusive brand of AGRAVAT and through comprehensive training on the best and most affordable health and wellness products manufactured completely from Ayurvedic, Herbal and medicated OTC solutions, AGRAVAT franchisees are virtually guaranteed to do tremendous business with the exclusive territory given to them. For more information, please visit their website. www.agravat.com

