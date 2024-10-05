Dr. AK Dwivedi Expresses Gratitude to President for Special Budget Provisions for Anemia-Free India

Indore (Maharastra) [India] October 5: Sickle cell and aplastic anemia are life-threatening diseases that claim the lives of many patients every year. Dr. A.K. Dwivedi, a renowned homeopathic physician and member of the Scientific Advisory Board of CCRH, Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, has been fighting these dangerous diseases for 27 years, giving patients a new lease on life. During President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Indore, Dr. Dwivedi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to her for the special provisions made in the budget for an Anemia-Free India. He also briefed her on the latest advancements in homeopathic treatments aimed at curing these severe illnesses. Additionally, Dr. Dwivedi shared details about his Anemia-Free India Mission with the President.

It is noteworthy that during the President’s previous visit to Indore, Dr. Dwivedi had met with her to discuss in detail the loss of life caused by these critical diseases. Following this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman included special provisions in the central government's budget to combat anemia. During Dr. Dwivedi’s recent meeting with the President, several dignitaries, including Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, and many cabinet ministers, were present.

