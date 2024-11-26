Dr Ambrish Vijayakar Motivated Students of Homoeopathy at Father Muller Convention Center Mangalore

New Delhi [India], November 26: Dr. Ambrish Vijayakar, an esteemed M.D. in Homeopathy, was recently invited to be the main resource person for a two-day seminar held at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College in Mangalore. The seminar, which took place on the 21st and 22nd of November, focused on the innovative and holistic approach of homoeopathy in treating various health conditions. Dr. Vijayakar, with his vast knowledge and expertise in the field, captivated the audience with his insightful lectures and hands-on workshops. He shared his valuable insights on the principles and application of homoeopathy and its impact on overall health and well-being. The event was a huge success, with attendees including students, practising doctors and healthcare professionals gaining a deeper understanding of homoeopathy and its effectiveness in treating illnesses. Overall, Dr Vijayakar’s presence at the seminar was a great opportunity for the participants to learn from one of the leading experts in the field of homoeopathy.

It was an enthralling experience for more than 900 Homoeopathic students as they gathered to witness Dr Ambrish Vijayakar in live action with his dynamic oratorship. These students, hailing from more than 18 homoeopathic colleges across Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra, were eager to learn from one of the leading experts in the field of Homoeopathy. Dr Vijayakar’s expertise and passion for his work were evident as he captivated the audience with his knowledge and experience. The students were able to witness firsthand the practical application of Homoeopathy and gain valuable insights into the field. This event was a great opportunity for these young minds to expand their knowledge and understanding of Homoeopathy under the guidance of an experienced practitioner like Dr Vijayakar.

The crown went spellbound for two days as the highly inspiring and motivational session got the students hooked. The event, which was inaugurated by Sri Dinesh Gundurao, the Minister of Health and Family Welfare – Government of India, left a lasting impact on all those in attendance. With his powerful words and charismatic presence, Sri Dinesh Gundurao captivated the audience and motivated them to strive for greatness.

The event members for the seminar include Dr. Prabhu Kiran, the Principal of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, who brings his expertise and experience in the field of homoeopathy. Dr. G Rajachandra, the seminar coordinator, has been instrumental in organising and planning this event. Dr.Vilma Dsouza, the Vice Principal, has played a vital role in ensuring the success of this seminar. Dr. Ranjan C Britto, a member of the organising committee, has worked tirelessly to make this event a reality. Reverend Fr. Richard A. Coelho, the Director of FMCI, has provided valuable guidance and support for this seminar. The presence of Dinesh Gundu Rao, the Health Minister of Karnataka, is highly anticipated and will add significant value to the event. Finally, Dr. Anil Khurana from the Ayush Ministry CCH will bring his expertise and knowledge in homoeopathy to this seminar.

The two-day session was an incredible opportunity for the students to learn and grow as they were exposed to new ideas and perspectives. It was a truly enriching experience that left everyone feeling inspired and motivated to make a positive difference in their own lives and in the world around them. The students left the event with a renewed sense of purpose and determination, ready to take on whatever challenges may come their way. Such events are a testament to the power of inspiring leaders and the positive impact they can have on young minds.

During a two-day seminar, renowned paediatrician and expert on homoeopathy, Dr Ambrish Vijayakar, shared his insights on disease suppression and disease process, as well as his approach to pediatric cases and auto-immune diseases. He emphasised the importance of understanding the root cause of diseases and treating them holistically rather than simply suppressing symptoms. Dr Ambrish also discussed the role of genetics and environmental factors in autoimmune diseases and stressed the need for personalised treatment plans. His knowledge and expertise captivated the audience, and by the end of the two days, he received a well-deserved standing ovation for his enlightening teachings. Attendees were inspired to implement his approaches in their own practices, confident in the knowledge that they were learning from one of the best in the field. Dr Ambrish’s dedication to improving healthcare through a holistic approach was evident throughout his teachings, making him a highly respected and sought-after speaker in the medical community.

