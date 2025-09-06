Dr. Amit Kumar Dwivedi Honoured with National Award to Teachers for Outstanding Contribution in Higher Education

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 6: In a moment of pride for Uttarakhand and the higher education community, Dr. Amit Kumar Dwivedi, Project Director of the Devbhoomi Udyamita Yojana (DUY) and Professor at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, has been conferred with the prestigious National Award to Teachers (NAT) 2025 by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, in New Delhi.

Instituted in 1958, the National Awards to Teachers celebrate the exceptional efforts of educators who enrich the quality of education and transform the learning experience of students. Traditionally restricted to school teachers, the awards were extended in 2023 to include faculty from Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) and Polytechnics, making Dr. Dwivedi's recognition especially significant.

Dr. Dwivedi has played a pioneering role in disseminating entrepreneurial mindset and culture among youth across Uttarakhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Goa, and Ladakh. Under his leadership, the Devbhoomi Udyamita Yojana has become a landmark initiative of the Uttarakhand Higher Education Department, nurturing thousands of student entrepreneurs and laying the foundation of a vibrant startup ecosystem in the state.

Known for his innovative classroom pedagogy, Dr. Dwivedi has transformed entrepreneurship teaching into a practical and engaging experience, motivating students to move from job-seekers to job-creators. His expertise in family business studies and government project leadership has also contributed significantly to strengthening entrepreneurship education in India.

Reacting to the honour, Dr. Dwivedi dedicated the award to "all students, colleagues, and institutions who have been part of this journey of shaping entrepreneurial youth." He expressed his gratitude to the Higher Education Department, Government of Uttarakhand, and to EDII for their continuous support.

Adding to this, Dr. Sunil Shukla, Director General, EDII, remarked:

"This recognition of Dr. Dwivedi is not only a personal milestone but also a national acknowledgment of the innovation happening in entrepreneurship education. His dedication to fostering entrepreneurial culture among youth is shaping India's future as a self-reliant nation, and we at EDII take immense pride in his achievement."

The Devbhoomi Udyamita Yojana has made remarkable strides in Uttarakhand by fostering a strong culture of student entrepreneurship. Till date, 1,037 student enterprises have been established, out of which 746 are led by women and 291 by men. These include 604 in the manufacturing sector, 377 in services, and 56 in trading. Notably, 329 enterprises are revenue generating, creating employment opportunities for 1,847 people, thereby contributing to reducing migration from the state. The enterprises have collectively attracted an investment of ₹770.28 lakhs, with ₹688.54 lakhs being self-invested and ₹81.74 lakhs borrowed from financial institutions. Among these students enterprises 08 have secured trademarks and 08 patents. In addition, to expand their market reach, 27 student products have been onboarded on online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, ONDC, and Meesho. Altogether, DUY-supported enterprises have developed over 200 innovative products, ranging from honey, juices, and herbal goods to handicrafts and eco-friendly solutions.

The recognition of Dr. Dwivedi underlines the growing importance of entrepreneurship education in the national education landscape and serves as an inspiration for teachers striving to prepare India's youth for a self-reliant future. Parents of Dr. Dwivedi Shri Banka Dubey and Smt. Kamana Dwivedi congratulated Dr. Amit on his achievements with pride.

