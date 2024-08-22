Dr. Annurag Batra Hosts India Jury Round of Prestigious International Emmy Awards 2024 in New Delhi

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 22: Dr. Annurag Batra, Founder of exchange4media and Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld, hosted the Semi-Final round of judging for the International Emmy Awards in New Delhi on August 18, 2024.

Dr. Batra was recently elected as a member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS) popularly known as Emmys in June 2024, now joins an exclusive group of over 900 members from more than 60 countries, representing top leaders in global television and media.

Founded in 1969, IATAS is a U.S.-based non-profit organization that celebrates excellence in television productions worldwide. It is known for presenting the highly regarded International Emmy Awards, which span 17 categories.

Dr. Batra, a prominent figure in the global media landscape, led a distinguished panel of jurors in New Delhi, including Savitaraj Hiremath, Founder & CEO of Tandavfilms Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, Rintu Thomas, Director-Producer, Brij Bakshi, Former Director, Doordarshan & Senior Media Sports Professional, Kapil Batra, Filmmaker, Pankaj Saxena, Artistic Director, NFDC, Dr. Bhuvan Lall, Creative Entrepreneur, Filmmaker & Author, Chandramouli Basu, Director-Producer, Sudhir Tandon, Former Additional Director General, Doordarshan.

Nathaniel Brendel, Senior Director, Emmy Judging was also present on the occasion.

The Semi-Final round featured a showcase of content from across the globe, and winners from this round will move forward to compete in the grand gala event in New York on November 25, 2024, where the final International Emmy Awards will be presented.

Dr. Annurag Batra is widely recognized for his contributions to the television and media industry. As Founder and Editor-in-Chief of the exchange4media group, Dr. Batra has built a pioneering platform for media professionals, particularly in the digital space. His leadership at BW Businessworld Media Group, where he serves as Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, has solidified the publication's position as a leading voice in business journalism, now in its 44th year.

In addition to his influential work in media, Dr. Batra has authored numerous pieces on emerging trends within the industry. His forthcoming book-Media Moguls of India will be released in 2025, offering further insight into the evolving media landscape.

The International Emmy Awards continue to recognize and celebrate the best in global television, with the help of esteemed jurors like Dr. Batra and his team of distinguished experts. The New Delhi event marked another milestone in the lead-up to the celebrated awards ceremony.

