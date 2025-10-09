Dr. Anupama Kunjur a Surgeon Shines on Mrs. Universe 2025 with Creative Award & South Central Asia Title in the Philippines on 8th Oct 2025

India PR Distribution

Philippines, October 9: In a moment of immense national pride, Dr. Anupama Kunjur has brought laurels to India by winning the Mrs. Universe 2025 Creative Award and being crowned Mrs. Universe South Central Asia 2025 at the prestigious Mrs. Universe Pageant held in the Philippines. Competing against 118 accomplished participants from across the globe, Dr. Anupama stood out with her exceptional elegance, intelligence, creativity, and commitment to advocacy.

Mrs. Universe's 48th international pageants celebrating the beauty, strength, and achievements of married women. The 2025 edition witnessed delegates from diverse countries representing their cultures and causes with grace and confidence. Amidst this global platform, Dr. Anupama captivated judges and audiences with her innovative national costume presentation, powerful communication, and unwavering passion for women empowerment and domestic violence awareness.

Representing through the Mrs. India Queen of Substance platform, Dr. Anupama's journey to Mrs. Universe was marked by rigorous training, grooming, and advocacy work. Her participation highlighted not only her personal excellence but also showcased India's rich cultural heritage and the evolving role of empowered Indian women on global platforms.

Winning the Creative Award among participants from 118 countries is a testament to Dr. Anupama's vision and ability to stand apart through originality and impactful storytelling. Her South Central Asia title further establishes her as a regional ambassador, inspiring countless women across borders.

Speaking on her achievement, Dr. Anupama shared, "This victory is not just mine; it belongs to every woman who dares to dream and work hard to make it a reality. I am grateful to represent India and share a message of strength, resilience, and creativity with the world. Pageantry is not just about beautyit is about purpose, leadership, and creating meaningful change."

Her National Costume Represented Devi The Power of divine Ma Lakshmi & Ma saraswati, sending a strong message of Women empowerment.

The Mrs. India Queen of Substance team, under the leadership of Mrs. Ritika Vinay & Capt Vinay Yadawa are consistently empowered married women to showcase their talents and represent India with dignity and pride at international forums. Dr. Anupama's success adds another glorious chapter to India's growing presence at global pageants.

Her remarkable win will undoubtedly inspire women across the country to step forward, embrace opportunities, and champion causes close to their hearts. As she returns home, preparations are underway to celebrate her achievement and honor her contribution as a role model for modern Indian women.

With her crown, titles, and international recognition, Dr. Anupama has not only made India proud but has also set new benchmarks of excellence, creativity, and advocacy for future delegates.

Media :

Adiva Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Email: info@mrsindiaqueen.coml

Phone: 9810417419

Website: www.mrsindiaqueen.com

Social channels:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mrsindia.official/

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/mrsindiapageants

@anupamakunjur_75

@mrsindia.official

@ritikavinay_asiapacific

@vinayyadawa_

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor