Dr. Arpit Chopra Honoured with Excellence Award for Outstanding Work in Homeopathy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 6: The NDTV organized the MSMES summit in Bhopal where Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav honored renowned homeopathic practitioner Dr. Arpit Chopra with the Excellence Award.

The event took place at the Marriott Hotel in Bhopal. Alongside Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla and MSMES Minister Chaitanya Kashyap from Madhya Pradesh were also present. More than 15 distinguished individuals from the state were recognized by the Chief Minister during the program.

Dr. Arpit Chopra, founder of Aarogya Homeopathic, has been working tirelessly in the field of homeopathy to cure people of complex diseases for a long time. Recognizing his contribution to society, Dr. Mohan Yadav conferred him with the Excellence Award. Anurag dwari , Head of NDTV Channel, was also present at the occasion.

Addressing the program, Dr. Chopra, the founder of Arogya Super speciality modern homeopathic clinic , mentioned that based on his research, he has successfully treated thousands of patients suffering from diseases like cancer, Kidney failure , coma and aplastic anemia. He further announced his upcoming case study of cured patients to be shared with the World Health Organization soon.

Modern homeopathic medical methods are known for their immediate effectiveness without side effects and at a low cost. Currently, medications are being sent to more than 19 countries worldwide.

