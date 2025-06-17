Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain Honored at United Nations Headquarters in New York

New Delhi [India], June 17: Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain, a distinguished figure in the field of alternative medicine, was invited as the Guest of Honour at the prestigious United Nations Global Excellence Awards held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, USA. The grand event, organized by the United Nations Global Peace Council, took place on June 9, 2025, at the renowned Martinique New York on Broadway hotel.

In addition to this honor, Dr. Jain was also recognized at the International Peace Conclave for his remarkable contributions toward health, societal development, international peace, and global cooperation. He was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation, officially signed and awarded by a United Nations Correspondent & Global Affairs Analyst.

This international recognition of Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain’s extraordinary work and dedication marks a proud moment for India and brings a new level of global acknowledgement to the Indian system of alternative medicine. His achievements serve not only the medical community but also elevate India's reputation on the world stage.

