Dr Arpit Chopra Jain Receives Ambassador of Alternative Medicines Award

New Delhi [India], November 5: Dr Arpit Chopra Jain, MD in Alternative medicine and a specialist in critical and surgical diseases, was distinguished with the Ambassador of Alternative Medicines Award at a prominent ceremony in Moscow. This honor, conferred by the BRICS Culture Media Forum (BCMF) community, celebrates Dr Arpit Chopra Jain's remarkable contributions to the evolution of Alternative medicine.

Dr Arpit Chopra Jain, the visionary behind Aarogya Super Speciality Modern Alternative Medicines in India, has pioneered groundbreaking advancements in the integration of alternative medicine within modern healthcare. His expertise in treating critical and surgical conditions has not only transformed patient care but also positioned alternative medicine as a vital complement to contemporary medical practices.

During his acceptance speech, Dr Arpit Chopra Jain expressed heartfelt gratitude and affirmed his resolve to extend the benefits of Alternative medicine treatments worldwide. He highlighted the shared spiritual foundation of India and Russia, noting, "What unites India and Russia is our profound spirituality; we are all believers at heart." Dr Jain further emphasized the vast opportunities for collaboration between the two nations, saying, "Our countries have tremendous potential to support one another across diverse sectors, working together to advance peace, love, and harmony."

The BRICS Culture Media Forum, known for its role in cultivating international partnerships in health, culture, and economic development, lauded Dr Jain's relentless efforts to modernize Alternative medicine and his dedication to expanding its global accessibility.

Dr Arpit Chopra Jains receipt of this prestigious award underscores his leadership in the realm of alternative medicine, symbolizing a new era of cooperation between traditional healing and modern healthcare innovations. His work continues to break new ground, demonstrating that healing can flourish through the synergy of ancient wisdom and cutting-edge medical science.

This accolade reaffirms Dr Arpit Chopra Jain's standing as a global ambassador of Alternative medicine, committed to creating a healthier, more harmonious world through vision, innovation, and a shared spirit of unity. It is noted that not only people from across India but also from 19 other countries around the world are receiving treatment from Dr Arpit Chopra Jain. He has documented over 3,000 cases of successfully treated patients, both online and offline. He is preparing to present this data to the WHO in the near future.

