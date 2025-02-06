Dr. Ashok Bhatia Honored with National Youth Inspirational Award 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 6: Dr. Ashok Bhatia, Founder & Chairman of International Marketing Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (IMC), was honored with the National Youth Inspirational Award 2025 / Session - 1 at Mandi House, New Delhi. The prestigious award was presented in recognition of his contributions to nation-building, social welfare, and youth empowerment. The event was organized by the Bharti Yuva Welfare Association in collaboration with The Bharat News.

The ceremony brought together esteemed dignitaries, thought leaders, and changemakers dedicated to fostering positive social impact. Attendees included prominent figures from business, social welfare organizations, and government agencies, all united by a common goal of recognizing and encouraging inspirational contributions to society. The event featured keynote addresses, panel discussions, and award presentations, celebrating individuals who have significantly contributed to society through leadership and service.

Dr. Bhatia's dedication to social welfare is further exemplified through initiatives undertaken by IMC Foundation, where he serves as Chief Patron. The foundation actively supports blood donation camps, environmental awareness drives, assistance for families of martyrs, and the installation of Sun & Rain Shelters for BSF Jawans at Indo-Pak border areas. His leadership has played a crucial role in mobilizing resources and inspiring collective action for social good.

Apart from honoring exceptional individuals, the National Youth Inspirational Award 2025 also served as a platform for discussions on youth-driven initiatives and policies aimed at fostering long-term sustainable development. Various speakers emphasized the importance of youth empowerment and innovation in shaping a progressive society.

The recognition of Dr. Bhatia at this esteemed gathering underscores his unwavering commitment to community development and youth empowerment. His journey continues to serve as an inspiration to countless individuals striving to make a difference in their communities.

For more information about IMC and its initiatives, please visit www.imcbusiness.com.

Dr. Bhatia's influence extends beyond his entrepreneurial success. He is a celebrated motivational speaker, author, poet, lyricist, philanthropist, and thinker. He has been inspiring millions of people with his uplifting words for the last five decades.

