Dr Avanii Rajadhyaksha’s Spiritual Mela inaugurated by Gopal Shetty (MP)

New Delhi (India), December 19: A unique and interesting Spiritual Mela took place this December 18th, Sunday at Krishh cottage, Borivali (west). It was organised by renowned Spiritual Mentor Dr. Avanii Rajadhyaksha and her Insitute, Infinite Healing®. It was a mystical land of exhibits like Crystals, Candles, Merlin, Fortunas, Pyramids, Cash boxes, wish-fulfilling keys and whatnot. They also provided spiritual services like Tarot, Palmistry, Karma dice, Signature analysis, and Angel Board at nominal prices.

This year, 4 students from the institute received their honorary doctorate in the healing field, and 34 diploma holders were awarded in the presence of actor Rajashree Vaidya, BJP(north Mumbai), general secretary Mr. Nikhil Vyas, and CCU international academic officer, Dr. Dinesh Sabnis. The Event was inaugurated by North Mumbai MP, Mr. Gopal Shetty.

Many Marathi and Hindi actors like Nikhil Rajeshirke, Garima Parihar, Prajakta Hanamgar, Anupama Takmoge, Manasi Joshi, Ashish Pawar, Rajashree Nikam graced the event.

Everyone said that they had never witnessed such an event earlier, and the event had around 800 footfalls. A similar event where only courses will be taught from the 20th Dec to 23rd Dec. These would be all beginner courses for 2 hrs. This will be known as the ‘Course Mela’ in which courses like crystal ball gazing, currency analysis, signature analysis, face reading and many more will be taught.

The event concluded by 9 with a great smile on the face of the stall owners and team Infinite Healing. The next event will happen next year in the same month.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

