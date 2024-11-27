Dr Batra Celebrates 16th Positive Health Awards 2024 with Sonu Sood Honoring Real Life Heroes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: The 16th edition of the Dr Batra's® Positive Health Awards, supported by Bajaj Auto, stands as a unique and pioneering event at TATA Theatre, NPCA Mumbai, hosted by renowned Actress Mandira Bedi. The award honours individuals who have triumphed over profound illnesses and disabilities while actively contributing to society.

The eminent jury panel is comprised of Rajiv Bajaj – MD, Bajaj Auto, Padma Shri recipient, Dr. Mukesh Batra, and Founder, Dr Batra's® Group of Companies, Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, Vivek Oberoi, and R. Balki had a difficult job of selecting the winners from hundreds of applications from across the country.

More than 1000 prominent leaders from different walks of life graced the occasion with their presence.

The audience was treated to a captivating experience featuring musical performances by ‘Swarrange,’ an orchestra comprised of visually challenged individuals and dynamic performances on wheelchairs showcasing a fusion of kathak and Bharatnatyam by Pasha Dance Group from Bengaluru.

Speaking on the occasion, Padma Shri recipient Dr. Mukesh Batra, Founder – Dr Batra's® group of companies said, “I believe that true inspiration for patients comes from other patients who have successfully recovered. The positive health heroes are an inspiration to millions of others who are sick. As a healing brand practising the safe science of homoeopathy, we take pride in unveiling their extraordinary stories, which are a testament to their true spirit. Our gratitude extends to Mr. Rajiv Bajaj and to our other sponsors for their unwavering support. ”

Speaking on the occasion – Actor and Philanthropist Sonu Sood said, “Dr Batra's® Foundation is doing great work in recognising people who are specially abled. Their stories are truly inspirational and are examples for others to follow. I commend the good work done by Dr Batra's® in healing people through homoeopathy – a safe system of medicine.”

Rajiv Bajaj – MD, Bajaj Auto, said, “I am a firm believer in the science of homoeopathy and strongly advocate it, as I have also witnessed its healing power. Dr. Batra has modernised it and taken it to the world. We are proud to have collaborated with Dr. Batra’ s® Positive Health Awards for many years. We are happy to support our differently-abled fellow Indians through this extraordinary platform.”

Satyam was declared the People's Choice winner with more than 4 lakh votes, while Suvarna Raj garnered over 3 lakh votes and Anand Arnold garnered over 2 lakh votes.

Each of these awardees took home a certificate and trophy naming them ‘Positive Health Heroes 2024' together with a cheque for One Lakh Rupees to aid their journey in making this world a better place.

About Dr Batra's Foundation:

Dr. Batra’s Positive Health Foundation is the CSR arm of Dr. Batra’s® Group of Companies and has been making a profound difference in the lives of the less fortunate in the country. Initiated 22 years ago, the foundation currently runs 192 free clinics that provide lifetime free consultation and treatment on the 2nd Thursday of every month for the needy. Dr. Batra’s® Foundation has been associated with ten non-profit organizations across the country to spread the goodness of homeopathy to the underprivileged. The Foundation has given scholarships to over 100 deserving homeopathy students who wish to pursue studies in Homeopathy but cannot afford the fees.

