Dr Batra’s Launches XOGEN Advance – India’s Fastest and Only Hair Growth Treatment with 10 billion Exosomes

New Delhi [India], August 26: Dr Batra’s®, the pioneers of modern homoeopathy in India, unveiled XOGEN Advance, the latest and most advanced hair regrowth treatment that combines international exosome-based aesthetic treatment with the brand's rich history of natural, side-effect-free homoeopathic treatment. Designed to treat all types of hair loss and thinning, XOGEN Advance promises visible results in only 4 sessions, without the use of harsh chemicals, minoxidil or invasive surgeries.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Akshay Batra, Trichologist and Managing Director of Dr Batra’s® Healthcare stated, “Being a patient-centric healthcare provider and a leader in hair health, we constantly strive in bringing world's most innovative and latest technologies to India that not only enhance patient experience but also ensure outstanding treatment results in the most safe, fast, and cost effective way. There are 40 different types of hair loss, caused by varied factors like medical history, lifestyle, heredity, and genetics, among others. That's where Dr Batra's® XOGEN Advance clearly stands out. XOGEN Advance is highly effective in treating all kinds of hair loss, including hereditary hair loss. What enhances its effectiveness is our comprehensive treatment approach of combining homoeopathy with an international range of aesthetic treatments. While homoeopathy addresses the root cause of the hair loss, giving long-term relief, advanced aesthetics treatment like XOGEN Advance offers visible and quicker results.

What makes Dr Batra's® XOGEN Advance Effective

XOGEN Advance is a highly targeted treatment that is packed with 10 billion exosomes carrying 9100+ growth factors, providing necessary proteins, boosting blood circulation for superior follicle repair and arresting the hair loss. 51200+ mRNA helps combat hereditary hair loss and restart the natural hair re-growth cycle. XOGEN Advance is also infused with Hyaluronic Acid that keeps the scalp hydrated and promotes better texture and shine, thus improving the overall quality of the hair.

A Safe and Side-effect-free Treatment

In the hope of re-growing hair, many people overlook side effects and turn to surgeries, chemical-intensive treatments or dependency on harsh chemicals such as minoxidil. Such treatments have their limitations and often come with side-effects such as scalp & skin irritation, infections, swelling, pain, numbness, itching and scarring. Usage is also not restricted; one may have to continuously be on the routine in many cases.

On the other hand, XOGEN Advance is FDA-approved and holds a US patent as a solution that is entirely non-invasive, secure, and devoid of side effects.

Additionally, XOGEN Advance is a cost-effective treatment. While similar treatments in the market are priced about three to four times higher than the exosome-based treatment. Backed by ‘Dr Batra's® Best Price Guaranteed' promise, the treatment offers exceptional value without compromising on quality or outcomes.

This breakthrough builds on Dr Batra's® legacy of innovation. The brand was the first to introduce exosome-based hair regrowth therapy in India with the launch of XOGEN last year. Now, XOGEN Advance takes this a step further by delivering 10X more exosomes for faster, more effective outcomes as compared to other similar treatments in the market, offering one billion exosomes.

As the only healthcare provider currently offering this advanced treatment in India, Dr Batra's® continues to lead the way in integrating safe, natural principles with cutting-edge medical science.

About Dr Batra's® Healthcare

With over 200+ clinics in around 130 cities across 7 countries, including India, Bangladesh, the UK, the UAE, Thailand, Malaysia, and Bahrain, Dr Batra's® Homeopathy Clinics has over 350 doctors, including skin specialists, hair specialists, and experienced homoeopathic doctors. Dr Batra's® specializes in Hair, Skin, Allergies, Child and Women's Health, Mental Health, Sexual Health, and Weight Management ailments including Hair loss, Vitiligo, Psoriasis, Acne, Low immunity, Tonsillitis, Stress Management, Migraine, Thyroid, PCOS, Menopause, Allergies, Sexual Health, Weight Management and Infertility.

For more information, visit www.drbatras.com.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor