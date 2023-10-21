Dr Bhagyashree Patil Honored with Shakti Award for Exemplary Contributions in Healthcare and Women's Empowerment

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 21: Dr Bhagyashree Patil was honored with the esteemed "Shakti Award" in a spectacular ceremony at the Pune Police Commissioner's Excellence Center. This recognition in the field of healthcare and medicine was presented to her by the Pune Police Commissioner, Retesh Kumaarr, and Chief Guest Anu Aga, ex MP and chairperson of Thermax. On the occasion of Navratri, 94.3 Fever FM Pune has taken the initiative to highlight the Extra Ordi-Naaris of Pune with the Shakti Award. The event also celebrated our brave Women Police Officers. In partnership with Pune Police, 94.3 Fever FM Pune felicitated these extraordinary women who stand as the protective shield of our society.

Dr Bhagyashree Patil, a renowned educationist, entrepreneur and philanthropist, is the Pro-Chancellor of Dr D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University). She is also the visionary Founder Chairperson of Rise n' Shine Biotech Pvt. Ltd. Under her astute leadership, The Yashoda Human Milk Bank has made significant strides in healthcare, establishing itself as a beacon of hope in mother and child care. Furthermore, her commendable work with the Rise N Shine Biotech Park and a myriad of initiatives focusing on women's empowerment are a testament to her unwavering commitment. Noteworthy are her initiatives at D. Y. Patil Private Super Specialty Hospital, which include providing complimentary meals to patients and enhancing the hospital's infrastructure, both of which underscore her holistic vision for healthcare.

Upon receiving the award, Dr Bhagyashree Patil expressed, "I am humbled and honored to receive this recognition. My work, whether in medicine or empowerment, is a testament to the strength and potential of every woman. I believe in creating a society where every woman has the opportunity to shine and contribute positively. This award is not just for me but for every woman who dreams and works hard to make it a reality."

The Yashoda Milk Bank stands as a pioneering initiative in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Area, marking itself as the first Human Milk Bank in a Private Medical College and the 12th in India. It is the only Human Milk Bank in India that operates round the clock, 24x7. The Yashoda - Advanced Milk Bank, Comprehensive Lactation Management, and Training & Research Centre, an initiative by D. Y. Patil Private Super Specialty Hospital, is dedicated to reducing infant mortality by ensuring the availability of safe and nutritious donor human milk. This center, with its state-of-the-art infrastructure, guarantees utmost comfort for mothers during the donation process and assures the highest standards for preserving the donated milk. It stands as the first holistic healthcare service of its kind in PCMC.

Rise n' Shine Biotech Pvt. Ltd., established in 2004, stands as a pioneer in Plant Biotechnology. Situated in Theur, Pune, with its state-of-the-art laboratories, Hi-tech Green Houses and a dedicated team of experts, Rise n' Shine has been at the forefront of advancements in Biotechnology, Floriculture and Horticulture. Central to Rise n' Shine's success is its unwavering commitment to globally training and empowering farmers. The company employs over 2000 women, empowering them through meaningful work and opportunities. This dedication to women's empowerment is mirrored in their workforce, where a remarkable 80 per cent are women. Infused with a deep-seated passion for flora and a core principle of women's empowerment, Rise n' Shine has cultivated an environment where aspirations are achieved and dreams come to fruition. Rise n' Shine is not just a company but a cohesive family, united by mutual objectives and a shared vision of excellence.

The Shakti Award, which began in 2022, have consistently celebrated outstanding women in various sectors. Originating from a humble yet impactful initiative in 2021, where self-defense classes were organized across Pune for numerous women in collaboration with the Pune Police, it has grown in prominence. These classes were led by Taekwondo gold medalists and super cops, promoting safety and empowerment among women. Reflecting on the journey of the Shakti Award, it is evident that these honors are not just awards; they are a manifestation of merit, genuine effort and a commitment to excellence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor