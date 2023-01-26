Dr Bharat Agravat, Chairman of Dr Agravat Healthcare Ltd., Visits IIM-Indore for Valedictorian

India's leading Dentopreneur and the Chairperson of Dr Agravat Healthcare Ltd. was invited to the convocation ceremony to one of India's top-class institutes -- the Indian Institute of Management - Indore. At the ceremony, he was bestowed with the highly prestigious award names as PGCPPM - Product Management honour credential from Director of the institute - Dr Himanshu Rai. According to reports, the event was attended by over 90 delegates and other popular dignitaries at the invitation of the Director who is said to be a rational and erudite philosopher, a trustworthy and decisive leader, and a guiding force to the management fraternity of Indian business schools.

Valedictory ceremony at Indian Institute of Management iim Indore video 2023: https://youtu.be/SDWbZOhWDNc

At the event, Dr Bharat Agravat http://www.drbharat.agravat.com interacted with Prof Dr Himanshu Roy about various things, including how the OSMF Kit production, marketing and sales departments of the company are managed. Professor Abhishek Mishra, Programmes Coordinator, talked about D2C E-commerce Business Plan of Innovative Award winner world 1st Product OSMF Mouth Opening Kit. Reports further say that his excellent and visionary pioneering of India's first Dentech start-up, Smile In Hour, has been officially recognised as India's first Innovation Based Dental Healthcare start-up and will be listed in DPIIT Recognised Startups. Because of his team's dedication and success in nipping oral cancer right in the bud as OSMF, Dr Agravat Healthcare Ltd. has been able to bring laurels not just for the country but also smile and hope to millions of restricted mouth opening and radiation induced fibrosis in oral cancer patients.

"We can't explain in words just how glad we are at the honour Dr Bharat Agravat was felicitated with. He personally oversaw the development of every single item and services available on the OSMF Mouth Opening Kit and Smile in Hour® Spalon Dental Clinic website. Smile Makeover in Hour Services, EndoDeck System, DentoimplaDeck System, OSMF Mouth Opening DIY Kit, OSMF Pop, OSMF Oral Gel, OSMF Vita, UNIQUE Mouth Opener among other innovative patented start-ups Products have been a massive hit among the populace that has been suffering from beginning to chronic stages of OSMF and other dental problems and looking for natural, non-invasive treatment. Call or visit us today OSMF Cart Oral, Beauty and Wellness Products E-commerce webstore https://www.osmfkart.com. if you have mouth opening problems or oral cancer. It'll be the best decision you'll have made", said a spokesperson for Dr Agravat Healthcare Ltd.

Dr Bharat Agravat is India's leading Cosmetic and Implants Dental Surgeon who has set new benchmarks of excellence in dentistry. He has a long experience of 25 years and with 27 distinguished awards from all over the nation. He is a Graduate from the prestigious Government Dental Collage and Hospital, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, With an American University like Harvard School of Dental Medicine, NYU College of Dentistry, University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine. His organisation Smile In Hour has scaled new heights and achieved cutting edge knowledge and success in cosmetic and dental implant dentistry in the world.

Contact

Address

Mohini Complex, First Floor, Beside Pride Hotel, Near Judges Bungalow road Satellite, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380054

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor