New Delhi (India), February 28: Dr. Bhaskar Sharma of Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh, India, made history when he released his 2466-page “Homeopathic Encyclopedia Materia Medica” at Haridwar’s Vanprasth Ashram on February 25, marking it as one of the most comprehensive works ever created within homeopathy.

Attracting homeopathy enthusiasts worldwide, the event included both a scientific seminar and award ceremony featuring Dr. Bhaskar Sharma’s book featuring over 1400 medicinal descriptions spanning India, Asia, and Europe – with meticulous descriptions covering chemical properties, anatomy physiology, pathology, symptomology guiding symptoms as well as fascinating facts – making for an impressive read!

Dr. Bhaskar Sharma’s dedication to homeopathy is evident through his impressive work. He has written over 156 books devoted to homeopathy, ranging from textbooks on Organon of Homeopathic Medicine, Homeopathic Pharmacy, Practice of Homeopathic Medicine, Human Anatomy Physiology, and more. These contributions have expanded our global understanding and practice of homeopathy.

Dr. Bhaskar Sharma has received many prestigious accolades and awards for his efforts. These include recognition from the United Nations Welfare Foundation Award, Back People Council Maharashtra Award, and Presidential Active Lifestyle Award; former President Donald Trump honored Dr. Sharma’s achievements with the Presidential Activeness Award and Youth Fitness Award.

Over time, Dr. Bhaskar Sharma has successfully treated various medical conditions using homeopathy remedies, cementing his standing as a pioneer in his field. The release of his monumental encyclopedia speaks volumes of Dr. Sharma’s dedication and expertise in homeopathy.

Attended by dignitaries such as former Governors and Chief Justices as well as representatives from international organizations, including former Governor Bhaskar Sharma as well as representatives of homeopathic organizations from around the world, this event marked an impressive achievement by Dr. Bhaskar Sharma in homeopathy – not only marks it a landmark milestone in its field but also recognizes his extraordinary successes in furthering an ancient form of medicine. www.drsharmafoundation.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor