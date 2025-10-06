Dr. Bhavya Thareja launches a groundbreaking guide to rewiring habits and redefining productivity

VMPL

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 6: Evincepub Publishing is proud to announce the release of You Are Not Lazy, You Are Wired Wrong! by Dr. Bhavya Thareja, a refreshing and transformational take on personal growth and habit-building. At a time when self-help often feels overwhelming, repetitive, or guilt-driven, this book arrives as a sharp, witty, and practical antidote.

For anyone who has bought planners, downloaded habit apps, and promised to "start tomorrow" only to abandon those routines days later, this book delivers both relief and solutions. As Dr. Thareja reminds readers, the problem isn't laziness it's wiring. Our brains are designed to conserve energy, build loops, and resist change. Instead of fighting that biology, You Are Not Lazy, You Are Wired Wrong! teaches readers how to work with it.

30 Days. 30 Ideas. A New You.

Drawing inspiration from more than 30 of the world's most influential books on habits, productivity, and mindset, Dr. Thareja has distilled their wisdom into 30 bite-sized chapters. Each day introduces one powerful idea, one actionable practice, and one engaging story of "Rohan" the everyman character who represents the messy, funny, and relatable struggles we all face in building consistency.

Unlike traditional self-help manuals that lean heavily on theory, this book comes alive with practical tools, humor, and workbook-style reflections. Every chapter helps readers not only understand a core concept but also apply it immediately in real life. Whether it's learning the habit loop (cue → routine → reward), designing accountability systems, or embracing discomfort as a compass for growth, each page is designed for action, not shelf-help.

Breaking Myths, Building Momentum

One of the standout aspects of the book is its myth-busting approach. Dr. Thareja challenges the obsession with motivation and perfection, arguing instead for small wins, environmental design, and systems that outlast mood swings. The book helps readers reframe resistance, recognize self-sabotage as misdirected fear, and understand that mastery comes not from hacks, but from consistency through plateaus.

As she writes candidly: "You're not broken. Your system is. This book isn't here to make you a robot who wakes up at 4 AM. It's here to help you outsmart the part of your brain that keeps hitting 'start tomorrow.'"

A Doctor Who Lived the Journey

Dr. Bhavya Thareja isn't just a writer she is a practicing ophthalmologist, calisthenics coach, and mindset architect who has lived the transformation she teaches. From being a Netflix-bingeing teenager who dreaded PT class to becoming a fitness influencer and gold medalist doctor, her personal story is a testament to the power of rewired habits With humor, empathy, and hard-won wisdom, she presents not theory, but a blueprint for change tested in her own life and the lives of countless others.

More Than a Book A Series

This release is also the first volume in the ambitious "365 Unlocked" series a 12-book collection covering habits, productivity, emotions, purpose, money, relationships, and more. Each volume promises to compress thousands of pages of research and experience into an engaging, practical, and transformative 30-day journey.

Availability

You Are Not Lazy, You Are Wired Wrong! is now available across major platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, and Evincepub.com.

Final Word

This book is not about forcing discipline or chasing impossible standards. It is about building momentum through small, practical, and meaningful actions. It reminds readers that they don't need more willpower they need smarter systems.

In a world that constantly glorifies hustle, Dr. Thareja's voice stands out with warmth and clarity: "You're not lazy. You're

just wired in a way that needs better inputs. Let's fix that together."

