Dr Bhushan Kathuria receives global recognition for his exemplary expertise in diagnosing and extracting huge tumors

has recently got appreciation for his years of expertise in diagnosing and extracting huge tumors. Dr Bhushan Kathuria comes with a magnificent history of operating upon critical cases while expertising in ENT, Head and Neck Cancer Surgeries.

Having catered to many complex cases, Dr Bhushan Kathuria is hailed for spending his own money to treat patients with ailments that are usually not treated upon by most doctors. One such patient was Vikas Rathee, a young man who had a close brush with death but was saved under the direction of Dr Kathuria. Vikas met with a grave accident with multiple injuries across the body, due to huge blood loss, Vikas was hanging on a thread with life. His major body organs were severely damaged and it was due to the alacrity of Dr Bhushan and his team that Vikas was operated and given due care. Nobody would have imagined that with the kind of blood loss and major hits to the body taken during the accident, Vikas would be able to survive.

"When we lost hope from all doctors, then it was Dr Bhushan who took the risk of not only operating on Vikas but also bringing him back to life safe and sound. My brother's airwave was compromised more than 90-95 per cent. He could not speak and not even breathe. We visited various doctors in North India but nobody was willing to take up the case because the results in such patients are very compromised. In India, very handful doctors can perform this procedure and it was because of Dr Bhushan that Vikas was able to lead a normal life which he is doing today. We are indebted to Dr Bhushan Kathuria for what he has done for us", Says Sacchu Rathee, brother of Vikas Rathee.

