Dr. Borkar’s Mother Care Honor Mothers on Their Journey to Parenthood

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10: On this special occasion of Mother’s Day, we’re honoured to share a heartwarming story that celebrates the strength and resilience of mothers everywhere. In our line of work, we’ve had the privilege of meeting countless couples facing the challenges of infertility. It’s deeply touching to witness the unwavering determination of these women, yet disheartening to see how society often overlooks their struggles.

When a woman faces difficulty conceiving, she’s met with judgment and criticism. And if she seeks medical assistance and eventually becomes pregnant, her victory is unfairly attributed solely to treatment, ignoring the immense emotional and physical hardships she’s endured along the way.

We’re on a mission to shed light on these silent battles – the pressure, sacrifices, and emotional turmoil. These women exemplify unparalleled courage and resilience, deserving of recognition and appreciation beyond measure. It’s not just about the treatments they undergo; it’s about their remarkable willpower and tenacity in the face of adversity.

As Dr. Krushna Borkar (MBBS, M.S. OBGY FMAS – Fellowship in Minimal Invasive Surgeries, Mumbai) and Dr. Mona Borkar (MBBS, DGO in OBGY, Mumbai), we stand united in honouring these extraordinary women. As Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecologists, Laparoscopic Surgeons, Infertility Specialists, and PCOS Reversal Expert Consultants, we urge everyone to acknowledge their strength and bravery. Let’s come together to break down the barriers of misunderstanding and stigma surrounding infertility.

Every couple deserves the opportunity to embrace the joy of parenthood, and it’s through our collective support and celebration of these courageous women that we can make this dream a reality.

At our special Mother’s Day event:

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the “स्त्री योद्धा पुरस्कार” (Women Warriors Award), a touching tribute that left everyone inspired and moved.

Today also marks the joyous celebration of the Second Anniversary of Dr. Borkar's Mother Care Hospital, located in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai. where every member of our dedicated staff was recognized and honoured for their unwavering commitment to maternal health and wellness.

Additionally, we proudly unveiled our eBook, available in three languages – Marathi, Hindi, and English – a heartfelt gesture to reach and support as many mothers and families as possible.

This Mother’s Day, let’s celebrate the resilience and strength of all mothers, especially those who have faced challenges on their journey to motherhood.

But we can’t do this alone. We want to remove the stigma and taboo surrounding infertility from society, but we need your help. Will you join us in spreading awareness and making a difference in the lives of these courageous women?

If you’re ready to join us in this movement to break free from infertility stigma, simply scan the QR code and join our WhatsApp group. Together, let’s make a positive impact and support those in need.

Contact us:

Dr. Borkar's Mother Care Maternity and Surgical Hospital,

Kasturi Heritage, Plot No. F-37, Sector-8,

Located in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai. 410206;

Website – https://www.drborkarsmothercare.in/

(Contact details: Phone no: 9004583787/8888286236)

