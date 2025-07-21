Dr. C. B. Rao Launches a Book That Helps You Think with Clarity

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 21: Dr. C. Bhaktavatsala Rao, a well-known business leader and author, has launched his 18th book titled Think to Win: 101 Ways for Amazing Transformations. The book focuses on the one tool we all use every daythinking. But most people don't think in a clear or deep way. This book helps people fix that.

With over 50 years of work experience, Dr. Rao writes from real-life knowledge. He shares how clear thinking can make a big difference in personal and work life. The book has 101 short chapters. Each one talks about one way of thinking, such as creative thinking, collaborative thinking, or analytical thinking. It's easy to read and can help people in all fields.

"Everyone thinks, but very few think clearly, fully, or deeply," says Dr. Rao. "This book helps you move from everyday thought to purposeful thinking that leads to real change."

What This Book Does

The book is made for people in all rolesstudents, managers, workers, business owners, teachers, and others. Each of the 101 ways is explained in short, with real examples. You don't need to read the book from start to end. You can pick any section and learn something useful. The goal is to help people think with purpose, in clear steps, and avoid careless thought.

It covers many types of thinking, such as:

* Functional Thinking

* Innovative Thinking

* Strategic Thinking

* Productivity Thinking

* Logical Thinking

All the ideas are given in plain words with a clear message.

About Dr. C. Bhaktavatsala Rao

Dr. C. B. Rao has spent more than five decades in top roles in both Indian and global firms. He holds a Ph.D. and M.Tech. from IIT Madras and a Mechanical Engineering degree from Sri Venkateswara University. He worked with big companies in India, and the US, across industries like pharma, auto, and services. He served as Managing Director and later as Executive Chairman of Hospira Healthcare India, a company of Pfizer.

He is now the Ajit Singhvi Chair Professor at IIT Madras. He also runs LeaderCrest Academy, a knowledge-based enterprise that builds leadership talent.

Since 2016, Dr. Rao has written 18 books, based on work, life, leadership, and strategy. Some of his earlier books that are critically acclaimed include:

* Personal Mastery: Competence-Behaviour Frameworks

* Strategic Marketing: Cases and Concepts from Indian Business

* Viksit Bharat 2047: Infrastructure. Innovation. Inclusion.

Dr. Rao also writes a blog called "Strategy Musings," which has over 130 articles. His writing is clear, deep, and based on facts, not buzzwords.

Why This Book is Useful

Most people are busy and feel stressed at work. Thinking clearly helps in solving that. This book is made for those who want to improve how they plan, act, speak, and decide. Dr. Rao uses simple language and gives examples from meetings, teams, and real tasks.

For example:

* Want to speak up better in meetings? Try Assertive Thinking

* Need a fix for a team issue? See Collaborative Thinking

* Unsure how to plan ahead? Read Strategic Thinking

Each chapter is concise. Section 1 of each chapter gives the core idea and related aspects in full. Section 2 reinforces the narration with examples of the thinking processes from the author's own experiences.

Praise for the Book

Think to Win has been well received by readers across age groups and fields. Its short chapters, clean style, and real-life examples have helped readers think better, act sharper, and grow steadily.

"Sharp, Simple, and Truly Helpful." Writer Today

In its full review, Writer Today said:

"Think to Win is a smart and simple book. It gives clear ideas that can help improve thinking. A strong pick for anyone serious about growing as a person."

Many readers have shared that the book's 101 thinking ideas are not only smart but also easy to use. Students, professionals, and leaders alike have praised the book for helping them improve how they think and work.

Where to Get the Book

Think to Win is now out on Amazon, Flipkart, Notion Press and other major online platforms. It is available in both paperback and e-book format.

