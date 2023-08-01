Dr. Deepak Shenoy honored with Global Visionary Entrepreneur Award, Medec Dragon Pvt Ltd wins Best Managed Pharmaceutical Sustainable Organizations 2023

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 1: Medec Dragon Pvt Ltd, India’s fastest-growing research-driven Pharmaceutical API intermediates Contract Manufacturing Company with over 25+ advanced intermediates being marketed in more than 70 plus countries having WHO-GMP Certified Manufacturing Facilities in building bonds with Local and Global Customers was awarded the most prestigious "Best Managed Pharmaceutical Sustainable Organizations 2023" & Dr Deepak Shenoy, Managing Director, Medec Dragon Pvt Ltd was as "Global Visionary Entrepreneur of the year 2023" at the 6th Edition of South Asia Pacific Healthcare Summit & Business Award 2023 organised by Brandscouncil Ratings & Medilinks on 28th July 2023 at Hotel Radisson in Mumbai, india. The Award Trophy and Certificate of Excellence were awarded by renowned model, actress, psychologist, and India's first Mrs. World, Dr Aditi Govitrikar, in a power-packed event that brought together World-leading Businesses, Global thought Leaders from all fields of Industrial and Service Sectors, Business Leaders, Key Decision Makers, Members of Government organizations, and non-government organizations.

Speaking on this, Dr Deepak Shenoy, Managing Director, Medec Dragon Private Limited, said, "It is a proud and memorable moment for the team Medec as our continued and sustained efforts to follow corporate governance and ethical practice paid rich dividends. We are indeed honored and humbled to be awarded by the prestigious platform, as Medec has set its ambitious goal and crossed INR 400 crore in the first quarter of 2024, with an annual target set to cross INR 1,000 crore. Medec Dragon is honored to receive these milestones for progress in research and development, our working environment, and our corporate responsibility activities. I truly believe that our people are our greatest asset, and building trust with society is a key pillar of the Medec Dragon corporate strategy and critical to delivering on our purpose of reimagining medicine. Both of these awards recognize and demonstrate our dedication to enriching lives through innovative solutions globally. We will continue to innovate and make rapid strides in the pharmaceutical industry as a strong and reliable player as manufacturers and exporters of intermediates and advanced intermediates".

Earlier this year, Medec Dragon Pvt. was awarded the most prestigious and coveted "Most Promising Company in Corporate Governance 2023" at the ASSOCHAM’s national seminar organized under the theme Healthcare 5.0: Enhancing Healthcare Capabilities and Leadership Excellence Awards on April 19, 2023, in Kolkata. It also received the Golden Pinnacle Award for "Most Promising Company in Corporate Governance and Sustainability Vision Award 2003" in Dubai.

Medec is a preferred partner of choice across the globe for Innovators and Generic Pharmaceutical Companies. Medec APIs business has a prominent presence in markets such as Japan, APAC (Asia Pacific), the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and the North and Central Americas Regions. Medec Dragon Pvt. Ltd. provides fully integrated third-party Contract Manufacturing and Development solutions to our customers. Medec offers third-party contract manufacturing under a loan-lease Arrangement. Medec Dragon Pvt. Ltd. is a rapidly growing asset-light company that focuses on supplying advanced-stage intermediates.

and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) across various therapeutic segments, including life-saving drugs such as oncology, cardiovascular, diabetes management, antimalarials, antibiotics, anti-virals, and pain management, among others.

Corporate Governance and Sustainability at Medec Dragon Pvt. Ltd.:

- Medec has cemented its position as a successful and sustainable company thanks to its robust IP, highly skilled technical team, and strategic positioning in both the Indian and global markets.

- Medec leverages its access to strong IP by way of various worldwide patents to manufacture products that can compete with even the most aggressive global peers.

- Its technical team is adept at adapting to various manufacturing environments across India, ensuring consistent delivery of high-quality products to all customers.

- Medec has forged strategic partnerships with best-in-class manufacturing partners whose world-class assets are approved by global regulatory agencies, confirming their robust quality assurance systems and sustainable manufacturing practices. These include extensive usage of biocatalytic conversions, flow chemistry, supercritical fluid extraction, and innovative synthetic processes that are highly energy-efficient and safer, among others.

- Medec’s top management boasts extensive experience, enabling them to anticipate global shortages and escalating demand for various APIs and Intermediates. They have secured preferential allotments of key raw materials from global manufacturers at highly competitive rates, resulting in a strong top-line and bottom-line growth trajectory.

- Medec has established lasting relationships with all its customers by offering top-notch logistics and pricing support, along with customer-centric payment terms.

- Medec also enjoys a seamless supply of raw materials from its creditors, ensuring a sustained supply of quality products and reinforcing trust among its customers.

Medec Dragon Pvt. Ltd. remains committed to research and development, constantly identifying and investing in future products and technologies for sustainable growth. Through cutting-edge innovations, Medec strives for better economic and environmental outcomes while simultaneously building a robust logistics network to deliver quality products to customers across the globe. By leveraging its strong technical expertise, customer-centric approach, and commitment to green chemistry, Medec is poised for continued success in the pharmaceutical industry.

