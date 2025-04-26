Dr. Deepika Krishna: Wellness Pioneer, Author and TEDx Speaker

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26: In an era dominated by transient trends and superficial health fads, Dr. Deepika Krishna emerges as a formidable force — a rare confluence of intellect, intuition, and indomitable spirit. A doctor-turned-entrepreneur with an unwavering commitment to redefining the healthscape of modern India, Dr. Krishna is not merely a pioneer — she is a phenomenon unto herself.

As a premium strategic health coach and visionary founder, Dr. Krishna stands at the helm of two of India's most revolutionary wellness ventures: Immunosciences, the nation's first doctor-led nutraceutical brand anchored in scientific integrity and clean formulations; and L&B Clinics (Longevity & Beyond Clinics), where the future of precision-led longevity care and integrative medicine is not just imagined, but meticulously engineered.

Through her paradigm-shifting approach, Dr. Krishna empowers high-performing individuals — entrepreneurs, corporate titans, and relentless achievers — to break free from the cycle of symptomatic relief and embrace sustainable, root-cause healing.



Her mission is at once audacious and elemental: to disrupt reactive healthcare and establish a wellness-first culture in India — one that is scientific, sustainable, and steeped in self-awareness.

A polymath with a purpose, Dr. Krishna's literary debut, Health Cocktail, is an unflinching exposé that dismantles the smoke and mirrors of the wellness industry. With piercing clarity, she unveils the dangerous entanglement of misinformation, marketing manipulation, and malpractice that compromises consumer trust. A clarion call for discernment, the book is both a guide and a rebellion — equipping readers to make informed, empowered choices in a chaotic marketplace.

To deepen this journey inward, she authored the Wellness Journal — a refined tool for introspection, mindfulness, and daily ritual, designed to realign one's health with one higher purpose. Her widely-followed Dr. D's Podcast further amplifies her voice as she decodes complex wellness concepts into actionable strategies, inviting listeners into transformative conversations around health, resilience, and reinvention.

A TEDX Speaker, she is honoured with the Achievers Award for Trusted Name in Nutraceuticals & Wellness (2022), Dr. Krishna is not just lauded for her achievements — she is revered for her audacity to challenge convention and her finesse in replacing confusion with clarity.

_”True wellness isn't a product you purchase — it's a conscious rebellion against shortcuts, symptom-chasing, and superficial fixes. My mission is to bring people back to the roots of their health, through science, self-awareness, and sustainable strategy”_ Dr. Deepika Krishna.

