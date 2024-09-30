Dr Dinesh Shahra Inspires Future Leaders with a Powerful Address on "Happiness & Success" at MSSV, Guwahati

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Dr Dinesh Shahra, a distinguished industrialist, philanthropist, and author, recently visited Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva Vishwavidyalaya (MSSV), Guwahati, where he delivered an insightful talk on "Happiness & Success." Dr Shahra emphasized the importance of balancing personal happiness with professional success, encouraging students to view success as more than just wealth or status. He noted, "True success is found in living a life of purpose, compassion, and service to others."

Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva University stands as a beacon of knowledge, upholding the rich cultural and philosophical legacy of Srimanta Sankaradeva. It plays a pivotal role in nurturing a society grounded in unity, inclusivity, and spiritual empowerment, making it a vital force in shaping future generations.

During his visit, Dr Shahra also participated in a tree plantation ceremony on the university grounds, symbolizing his commitment to environmental sustainability. His contributions to the university included the generous donation of his Sanatan Living book series, enriching the library with valuable insights into Sanatan philosophy and values.

Dr Shahra took the opportunity to commend the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Mridul Hazarika for fostering a holistic educational environment at MSSV, which aims to develop future leaders with both academic and moral strength. He expressed admiration for the university's mission of nurturing well-rounded individuals through a values-driven education system.

The students and faculty of MSSV deeply appreciated Dr Shahra's thought-provoking address, as well as his interactions during the campus tour, which left a lasting impact on the entire university community.

