Dr. Dinesh Shahra Launches Dalai Lama's Secret to Happiness at the Esteemed Library of Tibetan Works & Archives

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12: Renowned philanthropist, author, and thought leader Dr. Dinesh Shahra launched his highly anticipated book, Dalai Lama's Secret to Happiness, at the prestigious Library of Tibetan Works & Archives (LTWA) in Dharamshala. The event marked a significant moment in celebrating the teachings of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the preservation of Tibetan culture.

The launch was graced by the presence of the Library's Director, Geshe Lhakdor, alongside esteemed scholars and dignitaries. Speaking on the occasion, Lhakdor applauded Dr. Shahra's dedication, stating, "Dr. Shahra's determination to write and publish a book on His Holiness the Dalai Lama is truly commendable. His research into His Holiness's life and teachings, as well as his exploration of Buddhist culture, reflect a deep commitment to sharing this invaluable wisdom with the world."

At the launch, Dr. Shahra announced that the book was being offered for sale, with the proceeds donated to the Library of Tibetan Works & Archives. The library, an institution of great cultural significance since His Holiness the Dalai Lama sought refuge in India, holds a pivotal role in preserving Tibetan culture and spirituality.

The event was enriched by cultural performances celebrating Tibetan traditions, adding a vibrant touch to the proceedings. Scholars, monks, and attendees commended Dr. Shahra's initiative to bring His Holiness's profound insights to a global audience.

A key highlight of the launch was Dr. Shahra's personal audience with His Holiness the Dalai Lama the following day. During this memorable meeting, Dr. Shahra presented a copy of his book and received His Holiness's blessings. His Holiness expressed his appreciation for the initiative, praising Dr. Shahra's dedication to disseminating the principles of compassion, joy, and universal love to a global audience.

Dalai Lama's Secret to Happiness delves into the core of His Holiness's teachings on inner peace and universal values. Known for his acclaimed Sanatan Series and as the founder of the Dinesh Shahra Foundation, Dr. Shahra continues his mission to share timeless wisdom and promote sustainable and humanitarian causes for the greater good.

This landmark book launch serves as a testament to Dr. Shahra's unwavering commitment to preserving cultural heritage and spreading messages of peace and happiness worldwide.

