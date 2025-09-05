Dr. Dinesh Shahra Visits Mumbai's Ganesh Pandals, Prays for Collective Well-being and Cultural Unity

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5: Renowned philanthropist, author, and thought leader Dr. Dinesh Shahra continued his cherished annual tradition by visiting prominent Ganesh pandals across Mumbai this year as well. Immersed in the city's festive spirit and the zeal of community bonding, Dr. Shahra offered prayers to Lord Ganesha for the health, prosperity, and happiness of all.

In his message, Dr. Shahra said: "Ganesh Utsav is not just a festival, it is a reminder of Sanatan values oneness, compassion, and the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family). May Lord Ganesha bless us with wisdom to remove obstacles and strength to serve society with harmony and love."

His visits to Mumbai's vibrant mandals reflected the unifying force of culture, faith, and community zeal. For the youth especially, Dr. Shahra's presence served as an inspiration to balance devotion with responsibility, and tradition with progress.

Through the Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF), Dr. Shahra continues his mission of promoting Sanatan values, sustainability, cultural preservation, and youth empowerment, reminding us that festivals are not only about celebration but also about collective responsibility and social good.

