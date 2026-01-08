Dr. Dinesh Shahra's Inspiring Visit to Guwahati Highlights Sustainable Education and Women Empowerment

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8: Renowned industrialist, philanthropist, and thought leader Dr. Dinesh Shahra recently visited Guwahati, reinforcing his long-standing commitment to sustainability-led education and women empowerment. His visit underscored the belief that education and empowerment together form the foundation of a truly progressive and conscious nation.

During his visit to The Green School International, Dr. Shahra closely observed the institution's unique sustainability-driven education model. Interacting with students and faculty, he appreciated the school's efforts in nurturing environmentally conscious citizens aligned with the national vision of "Shikshit Bharat, Viksit Bharat."

"It was heartening to see an education model that truly lives its values where classrooms extend into gardens and learning naturally evolves into mindful living. This is education in its purest sense, nurturing not just young minds but mindful human beings," said Dr. Shahra.

Expressing her gratitude, Principal Ms. Mousumi Ganguly shared that Dr. Shahra's philosophy of holistic living and conscious growth resonates deeply with the school's core values. Trustee (Operations) Mr. Jagajeet Sinha added that the interaction further strengthened their shared vision of education rooted in sustainability, compassion, and responsibility towards the planet.

The visit also marked a special felicitation ceremony organized by DSF, where Dr. Shahra honoured 11 exceptional women achievers from diverse walks of life for their outstanding contributions to society. He particularly commended Ms. Paromita Nagdey and fellow awardees for their dedication, resilience, and impact, emphasizing the vital role of Shakti the feminine force in shaping a nation's progress.

"Empowering women is not merely a social obligation; it is a spiritual responsibility. When women rise, families prosper, communities strengthen, and the collective consciousness of the nation elevates," Dr. Shahra remarked.

Dr. Shahra's Guwahati visit seamlessly brought together the themes of Sustainability and Shakti, reaffirming his belief that true development lies in harmonious coexistence with people, the planet, and a higher purpose.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor