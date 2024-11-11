Dr. Dinesh Shahra's Inspiring Visit to Pune's Art of Living Triveni Ashram: A Tribute to Spirituality and Service

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: During a recent visit to the tranquil Art of Living Triveni Ashram in Pune, renowned industrialist and philanthropist Dr. Dinesh Shahra reflected on the profound impact of spirituality in his life. Founded by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Triveni Ashram stands as a sanctuary for spiritual growth and self-discovery.

In an inspiring gesture, Swami Pranavananda ji invited Dr. Shahra onto the stage, honoring him and commending his contributions to Sanatan values through his literary work and foundation initiatives. Dr. Shahra presented his recent book, Sanatan Avatar, which explores why Gurudev is regarded as a modern-day avatar and details how his global spiritual movement, the Art of Living, has touched the lives of millions worldwide.

Dr. Shahra remarked, "Triveni Ashram is a beacon of spirituality and a divine gift from Gurudev to the people of Pune. I am deeply inspired by the energy of the volunteers and their passion to spread Gurudev's message of universal peace, love, and joy."

In his concluding message, Dr. Shahra expressed his commitment to continuing Gurudev's mission of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakamthe world is one family. Drawing strength from Gurudev's blessings, Dr. Shahra affirmed his dedication to creating lasting social impact and fostering a more compassionate, united world.

