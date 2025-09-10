Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre Achieves 12th Position in NIRF 2025 Rankings

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune is proud to announce its remarkable achievement in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, securing the prestigious 12th position among medical institutions in India. This milestone highlights the institution's continuous efforts to elevate its academic standards, enhance research capabilities, and provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities. Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre has consistently aimed to create a dynamic learning environment, fostering innovation and academic rigor. We are proud to be Maharashtra's No. 1 medical college, achieved through our relentless pursuit of excellence in medical education and healthcare services.

Over the past year, Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune has made remarkable strides in strengthening its educational and research ecosystem. The institution has introduced cutting-edge courses and innovative teaching methodologies, established state-of-the-art research facilities, promoted collaborative research, upgraded hospital infrastructure, expanded healthcare services, and invested in the continuous professional growth of its faculty. With these initiatives, the college is well-positioned to deliver world-class medical education and healthcare, while striving to achieve higher NIRF rankings through its unwavering focus on academic excellence, research innovation, and holistic patient care.

Dr. P. D. Patil, Chancellor, Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Pimpri, Pune said, "Securing the 12th rank in the NIRF rankings is a testament to our commitment to excellence in medical education, research and patient care. This achievement reflects the relentless efforts of our faculty, students and staff, and reaffirms our vision of shaping future leaders in healthcare. We remain dedicated to advancing knowledge, innovation and service to society."

Dr. Bhagyashree P. Patil, Pro-Chancellor, Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Pimpri, Pune, said, "This recognition by NIRF is a reflection of the academic rigor, innovation and dedication that define our institution. As we look ahead, we remain committed to advancing excellence in education, fostering global partnerships, driving impactful research, and creating transformative learning experiences that empower our students to shape the future of medicine."

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Yashraj P. Patil, Trustee and Treasurer of Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Pimpri, Pune, expressed his pride in the institution's progress. He said, "We are delighted that Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre has secured the 12th position in the NIRF rankings. This milestone reflects the dedication, perseverance, and collective efforts of our faculty, staff and students. Our constant endeavor has been to deliver the finest standards in education and healthcare, and this recognition further strengthens our commitment to pursuing excellence."

Dr. Rekha Arcot, Dean of Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune said, "Our NIRF ranking reflects our steadfast commitment to nurturing academic excellence and driving research innovation. Through strategic initiatives to strengthen our curriculum, infrastructure and research capabilities, we have worked diligently to create an enriching environment. This recognition validates our efforts and motivates us to continue our journey toward becoming a leading medical institution, delivering outstanding education and healthcare services."

Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital &Research Center, Pimpri, Pune follows international benchmarks that are performance-driven as well as patient-centric, strongly backed by evidence-based medical expertise. We are NABH and NABL accredited and have been certified as a Green Hospital by the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI). Additionally, we hold the 12th rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). The university has been awarded A++ status by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and is an ISO 2015 certified organization (ISO 9001: 2015).

For more information visit medical.dpu.edu.in

Facebook: Dr D. Y Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre

Instagram: dpu.medicalcollege

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor