Dr. Girish of Curls & Curves Cosmetic Surgery Centre Emphasizes on Recent Advances in Rhinoplasty

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 2: The influence of technology in healthcare has been a game-changer, especially when it comes to the surgical management of various diseases. This is significantly visible in cosmetic surgeries where different types of cosmetic surgeries have helped people immensely in enhancing their aesthetic appearance. Rhinoplasty is one among the most popular cosmetic surgery that continues to work wonders for people.

In existence for more than a century, Rhinoplasty continues to win the confidence of people as the perfect solution to improve the shape of the nose and correct nasal deformities.

Curls & Curves Cosmetic Surgery Centre is one of the most technologically advanced surgical centres and is offering permanent results. Dr. Girish, of Curls & Curves Cosmetic Surgery Centre in Bangalore and a leading cosmetic surgeon in India emphasizes and advises that in the best interest of the patient's health, Rhinoplasty Surgery is the best option to address Nasal deformities and Nasal functional issues. The results of Rhinoplasty are long-lasting and permanent.

"Recent advancements in technology have introduced new techniques in Rhinoplasty that has enhanced the quality of treatment and continued delivering permanent results"," says Dr. Girish. He combines technology with surgical expertise brilliantly to help people with results, more than what they would have expected. "Newer techniques in cosmetic surgeries like Rhinoplasty can have a positive and long-lasting result on the patient. A one-time safe surgical procedure is a wise solution than trying other alternate methods and not being able to achieve permanent results," he adds.

Dr. Girish has performed many successful Rhinoplasty surgeries in Bangalore and hence stresses that it is an evidence-based surgery procedure.

Some of the Rhinoplasty surgery techniques that are attracting attention include:

* Piezo Rhinoplasty

It is also referred to as Ultrasonic technology. This technique facilitates a precise Osteotomy procedure (Bone cutting). As a result, the bony frame of the nose can be modified to the patient's desired levels with accuracy. It results in smooth nasal contours.

* Preservation Rhinoplasty

The techniques in this type are minimal. An instrument called Endoscope is used to modify the internal structures with minimal alterations. The important structures of the nose like ligaments are taken care of and preserved with minimal incision. The recovery is extremely fast in Preservation Rhinoplasty.

* Hybrid Rhinoplasty

Hybrid Rhinoplasty is another quality type that has gained popularity due to its ability to generate a smooth and natural nasal profile. It's a combination of structural and preservation Rhinoplasty principles which aims quick recovery and finer results..

* Structural Rhinoplasty

Patients are developing a liking to this technique as it maximizes patient outcomes, aesthetics, and function. This allows the surgeon to both preserve the favorable attributes of the nose, and also to structure the nasal tip and dorsum with grafts to maximize contour and support.

* Closed Rhinoplasty

Closed Rhinoplasty is an effective technique where incisions are made within the nose. This less invasive procedure helps in faster recovery and no scarring. Issues with the shape of the nose, size of the nose and breathing problems can be successfully addressed through Closed Rhinoplasty.

