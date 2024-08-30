Dr. Good Deed Foundation Transforms Rural Healthcare in India: A Beacon of Hope for Underserved Communities

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], August 30: Dr. Chandril Chugh and Dr. Nivedita Pandey, founders of the Dr. Good Deed Foundation are receiving widespread acclaim for their unwavering and visionary dedication to revolutionising healthcare in rural India. Since their return to India in 2016, the foundation has made significant strides in bridging the critical and persistent healthcare gap affecting underserved communities.

A Mission Born from a Personal Experience

Established in 2017, the Dr. Good Deed Foundation emerged from a profound personal incident that highlighted the urgent need for accessible and reliable healthcare. After witnessing a sweeper being misdiagnosed and burdened with a Rs50,000 ICU bill, Dr. Chugh and Dr. Pandey were driven to make a difference. This incident catalysed their mission to address healthcare disparities and improve services for those in need.

Innovative Solutions and Impactful Work

The foundation's innovative approach includes:

* Teleclinics in Bihar: By leveraging technology through platforms like Skype and WhatsApp, the foundation has set up teleclinics in remote regions of Bihar. This initiative has enabled hundreds of patients to receive timely medical consultations and care.

* Monthly Free Clinics: Regular free clinics and awareness campaigns are organised to provide essential medical services without financial strain.

* Health Camps: The foundation conducts health camps and educational events for local communities, including the railway police force and schools, offering free check-ups and health education.

* Specialised Services: Two physical clinics in Patna provide affordable healthcare services, including specialised neurology and gastroenterology care for conditions such as epilepsy, paralysis, and gastrointestinal issues.

* Low-Cost Ambulance Service: A low-cost ambulance service addresses transportation challenges, ensuring timely and affordable patient movement across Bihar.

Founders' Reflections

Dr. Chandril Chugh remarked, "Returning to India was a deeply personal decision. The smiles and gratitude of those we help reaffirm that our efforts are making a real difference. We are dedicated to creating lasting change in the public healthcare system."

Dr. Nivedita Pandey added, "Our vision is to ensure that quality healthcare is accessible to everyone, irrespective of their location or economic status. Our work with teleclinics and free clinics is a vital step toward realising this vision."

Community Engagement and Future Goals

The Dr. Good Deed Foundation actively collaborates with local communities, volunteers, and stakeholders to ensure the success and sustainability of its initiatives. Since 2018, five telemedicine clinics have provided free consultations to over 12,000 patients, while on-ground clinics and health camps have significantly impacted local communities.

About the Dr. Good Deed Foundation

Dr. Good Deed Clinic is committed to providing competent, trustworthy, and reliable healthcare to all citizens, particularly in the most remote areas of the country. By emphasizing the importance of healthcare within the broader development framework, the clinic seeks to ensure that quality medical services are accessible to everyone. To realize this vision, Dr. Good Deed Clinic has partnered with various associates to establish low-cost healthcare centers and teleclinics across Bihar, enabling patient-doctor connections through digital platforms and delivering essential medical consultations to those in need. The foundation is supported by a team of over six experts specializing in Pulmonology, Cardiology, Neurology, Gastroenterology, and other medical fields, ensuring comprehensive care for its patients

