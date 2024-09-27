Dr. Habil Khorakiwala honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27: Founder Chairman of Wockhardt group, Dr. Habil Khorakiwala was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 10th Integrated Health C Wellbeing Summit at Dubai on Sep 21, 2024 through the hands of Dr Harsh Vardhan, ex-Union Minister for Health C Family Welfare. The esteemed advisory board recognized the exceptional contributions and lifelong dedication of Dr. Habil Khorakiwala to transform the healthcare landscape in India and globally.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr Habil Khorakiwala over the period of 25 years, Wockhardt has focused its research efforts in the area of discovering novel medicines for multi-drug resistant infections. This has resulted in a portfolio of 6 novel antibiotics at various stages of clinical development and commercialization, each of which have been granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product status by the US FDA. Wockhardt's flagship novel mechanism based antibiotic, Zaynich (Zidebactam/Cefepime), designed to target extreme-drug resistant Gram negative infections, is undergoing a global Phase 3 study. Zaynich has already saved lives of more than 35 critically ill patients under compassionate use over last one year and is also being evaluated in a clinical study involving patients with documented meropenem-resistant infections.

